Janel Grant Hires Renowned PR Firm Ahead of Vince McMahon’s Netflix Docuseries Release: Report

Former WWE employee Janel Grant has sharpened her knives ahead of Vince McMahon’s upcoming Netflix docuseries release. For the uninformed, Janel Grant is an ex-WWE employee who worked with the company from 2019-2022.

However, in January 2024, she filed a 63-page lawsuit against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis for sexually assaulting and trafficking her during her three-year stay with the company.

Her lawsuit brought massive public shame to McMahon and Laurinaitis, and they had to resign from third-held positions to prevent the spill of backlash on WWE. Now, global streaming giant Netflix will be releasing a six-part docuseries on Vince McMahon on September 25, 2024.

To combat any unwanted social media trend against her after the streaming of the series, Janel Grant has taken the service of renowned PR firm, SKDK. The company has previously worked with the survivors of Harvey Weinstein, Marilyn Manson, and Jeffrey Epstein and the former employees of the Washington Commanders.

The firm released a press statement detailing the injustice Janel Grant underwent at the hands of powerful individuals and that the company was determined to support her in this fight.

“Janel Grant is a survivor of incomprehensible abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking at the hands of Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. She has courageously come forward to seek justice for herself and other survivors, and we are honored to support her in sharing her story,” the PR firm wrote.

It continued, “SKDK has a proven track record of uplifting survivors of sexual violence and human trafficking. We look forward to our partnership in seeking justice on behalf of our client Janel Grant.”



Janel Grant had laid heinous allegations against Vince McMahon, saying that he not only sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions during her working hours, he only trafficked her to men like John Laurinaitis.

She even claimed recently that Vince McMahon by force sent her to wellness clinics, where the doctors prescribed her undisclosed pills. This claim was made recently by Grant, saying that the doctor is a regular WWE client who has previously also worked with the company.

Grant also hinted toward the involvement of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar, whom she said McMahon sent her to get a business deal done with Lesnar. Although she did not name Brock Lesnar, in the lawsuit she described him as a WWE talent who has also been a UFC star.

Brock Lesnar was then subsequently withdrawn from all the WWE shows, and his future television appearances were stopped. Since then, The Beast hasn’t been seen in WWE, and it’s expected that Brock won’t be back unless his name gets cleared from the lawsuit or the case reaches some conclusion. As of now, all eyes are on the Vince McMahon documentary.

