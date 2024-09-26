Janel Grant’s Lawyer Issues Statement on Vince McMahon After Netflix Show: ‘No Difference Between On-Air Persona and His True Self’

Ex-WWE employee, Janel Grant’s legal team has once again taken shots on behalf of their client against former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. In a newly released statement, Grant’s legal team stated the fact that the recently released Netflix docuseries shows that there is no difference between Vince McMahon’s on-air persona and his true self.

The show covers the biggest controversies and scandals of McMahon detailing several scandals of his life. One of them is the alleged rape of female WWE referee, Rita Chatterton in 1986. She had accused McMahon of sexually assaulting her and forcing her to “satisfy” him.

Grant’s legal team released a statement stating that McMahon’s character, known for his violent outbursts, sexual deviance, and manipulation is the real Vince McMahon.

“The ‘Mr. McMahon’ docuseries makes it clear there is no difference between Vince McMahon’s on-air persona and his true self, they are one and the same. His “character” – known for violent outbursts, sexual deviance, and manipulation – is the real Vince McMahon and exactly what Janel Grant experienced behind closed doors at WWE for years,” Ann Callis, Janel Grant’s attorney said.

It said that the Netflix show put McMahon’s obsession with power and control on full display. “It only scratches the surface of his criminal behavior and it fails to tell the full story of his abuse, sexual assault, and human trafficking of Ms. Grant,” Ann Callis said.

She said that her client, Janel Grant deserves to tell her story, on her own time and in her own way. Callis added that she looks forward to her day in the court, and seeing Vince McMahon at last held accountable for his actions.

The 63-page sexual trafficking lawsuit was filed by Janel Grant in January 2024, which accused the former WWE Chairman, of raping her on several occasions when she was employed in WWE from 2019-2022.

Grant alleged that McMahon not only sexually assaulted her, but also trafficked her to other men in WWE including, former Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis. She also hinted at the involvement of WWE superstar, Brock Lesnar. The lawsuit led to Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis resigning from their positions, and Brock Lesanr was also pulled out from further appearances on WWE.

