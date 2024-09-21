Janel Grant’s Lawyer Opens Up On Whether More Victims From WWE Will Speak Up Against Vince McMahon

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Former WWE employee Janel Grant who was allegedly a victim of sexual assault at the hands of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, is leaving no stone unturned to bring the man to justice.

There is an upcoming Netflix docuseries based on the life of Vince McMahon, which is said to uncover many unknown stories about him. Ahead of the release of the show, Janel Grant has hired a renowned PR firm, SKDC to combat the false narratives about her after the docuseries release.

Her legal team has now answered whether other victims from WWE have spoken to them or will come out to testify against Vince McMahon. Kendra Barkoff of SKDK, along with Grant’s lawyer, Ann Callis, fielded questions from other media outlets during the press conference and were asked if they had spoken to any other victims who were subjected to sexual abuse by Vince McMahon.

Grant’s lawyer said that they did see a huge influx of calls from different women, but they haven’t reached out to those people yet. "At the time, we did anticipate other victims coming forward. We were, of course, receiving an influx of calls. Right now, with the status of what is going on with the non-public and criminal investigation, we have not spoken to any current victims of Vince McMahon's sexual abuse at the WWE,” Wrestling Inc. quoted Ann Callis.

Janel Grant filed the lawsuit in January 2024, accusing the former WWE Chairman of sexually assaulting her during her employment in WWE from 2019-2022. She revealed that McMahon not only raped her but also trafficked her to other men in WWE, including John Laurinaitis to get his business deals done.

She even brought out the name of WWE superstar, Brock Lesnar, whom she mentioned in her lawsuit as a UFC wrestler who is also a big WWE superstar. Since then, Lesnar has been missing from the WWE, and the last time he was seen in WWE was at SummerSlam 2023.

As for Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis, both these people had to resign from their posts and vanish from the public glare. Vince McMahon especially had to distance himself from the WWE, because the wrath of the lawsuit would have fallen on the company, had he kept himself associated with it. As of now, all eyes are on the upcoming Netflix series, ‘Mr. McMahon’. Let’s see how McMahon is portrayed in the show.