Who Is Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend? Meet Stunning Russian Tennis Player Anna Kalinskaya

Tennis World cannot stop talking about this adorable tennis couple; Jannik Sinner and his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya. The two so far have not missed each other's matches at the ongoing Wimbledon Championship. However, the 25-year-old had to retire in the second set against heavy favorite Elena Rybakina.

Anna's Italian boyfriend and grand slam winner, Sinner was in attendance as he looked concerned watching his girlfriend leave the Centre Court. The Russian player was visibly emotional too. Meanwhile, fans are curious to know more about her, and here is all you need to know.

Who Is Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya?

Just like her boyfriend Jannik Sinner, Anna Kalinskaya is a Russian tennis player who is ranked as high as No. 17 by WTA. Her current world ranking is 18 which she achieved on July 1, 2024.

The 25-year-old who was born on December 2, 1998, has won three WTA Tour-level titles in the doubles category. In the WTA Challenger Tour, the Right-handed (two-handed backhand) player won one title in singles. She has also bagged seven singles and nine doubles titles on the ITF Circuit.

Kalinakaya turned pro in 2016 after kicking off her tennis career at a very young age. She has already won several trophies as a junior.

The 17th seed had her best run this year when she reached the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open. The 5 ft 9 in player had her biggest career win when she defeated former champion Sloane Stephens at the US Open 2019.

This season, she has won 24 out of 36 matches so far, which also includes her stunning run in Dubai and Berlin where the player concluded being the runner-up. Additionally, she is yet to win a trophy this season as fans await her return to the court.

Why did Anna Kalinskaya retire?

Anna Kalinskaya was the latest name to be added to the injury list of the tournament. The World No. 18 was seemingly uncomfortable with either of her neck, shoulder, or wrist.

The Russian started positively. However, she had to go for medical treatment on her wrist in the first set. In the second set, it was the moment when the 25-year-old revealed she couldn't continue, leaving the fourth round of the third Grand Slam in tears.

A detailed view of the injury is awaited as the fans pray for her recovery and early comeback.

Which country is Anna Kalinskaya from?

Anna Kalinskaya is a Russian, was born in Moscow.

Who sponsors Anna Kalinskaya?

Anna Kalinskaya, who uses the Wilson Ultra 100 tennis racquet, is sponsored by Adidas.

Who is Anna Kalinskaya's coach?

Anna Kalinskaya is currently coached by Patricia Tarabini, an Argentine who used to be a top-30 player. The two have been working since 2019.

The 55-year-old is also a Grand Slam winner which she achieved in the mixed doubles in the 1996 French Open.

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya's Relationship Timeline

Jannik Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya went public about their relationship in May this year. The current World No. 1 recently spoke about the Russian during the French Open when he said, “Yes, I’m with Anna, but we keep everything very confidential.”

The Italian went on to say that he won't speak more about them since he doesn't “like to talk much about my private life,” The young Grand Slam winner doesn't like to talk much about his personal life as he wants to protect the people closest” to him which he revealed to Vanity Fair this year.

The rumors of them dating began this year when fans noticed he was talking to Kalinskaya as they reportedly zoomed in on an image of the 22-year-old with a fan in Monaco. The two were later spotted going for dinner by paparazzi in Paris ahead of the French Open.

After so much privacy, the player finally gave a shout out to his girlfriend. During an on-court interview, Sinner, after winning the Halle Open told the crowd, “My girlfriend Anna played in Berlin today. She lost, with six match points.” He further said that he was feeling “sorry for her.”

Ahead of this, as Anna reached the final in Berlin and Sinner was also playing the Halle final, the tennis player, in a post-match interview was asked by a reporter about how she was doing.

Anna replied as she was smiling, “I’m just trying to be a little bit as good as him. I’m gonna text him now. I’m so happy.”

Now that it has been revealed to the world, the two were seen attending each other’s tennis matches until Anna had to forcefully withdraw following an injury.

Kalinskaya was earlier dating Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios from 2019 to 2020. Sinner and Anna are the new tennis couple after the highly publicised star duo of Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas who are set to be back again after their split.