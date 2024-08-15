Jarren Duran Comment: What Did Red Sox Star Say to Get Suspended by MLB for Two Games?

The Boston Red Sox penalized outfielder Jarren Duran after he yelled a homophobic slur against a supporter during a game on Sunday.

The team announced Monday night that Duran will be banned for two games without pay. The ban was in place for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers and will extend to Tuesday's game at Fenway Park.

The team also announced that Duran's two-game pay will be donated to the Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, a nonprofit group that promotes the LGBTQ community.

Duran issued his apology to the squad before the suspension was revealed. Here's everything you should know about the situation.

During Sunday's Red Sox game, outfielder Jarren Duran was heard on a live microphone hurling a slur at a heckling spectator.

The event occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Red Sox's game against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. While Duran was at bat, an Astros fan screamed at him from the seats, "You need a tennis racket."

Duran responded by yelling "shut up" and using an obscenity and homophobic slur on the fan, calling him a “F*ck*ng Fa***t”.

Following Sunday's game, Red Sox infielder Jarren Duran apologized for hurling a "horrific" homophobic slur to a supporter.

"I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed," Durran said in a statement. "I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community. Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility."

Before announcing outfielder Jarren Duran's two-game ban for using a slur against a supporter, the Red Sox stated about the event.

“We echo Jarren’s apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community," the team said. "We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance of inclusivity.”

After Duran's suspension was announced, Red Sox manager Alex Cora stated that the team will continue to endeavor to educate players about inclusivity.

“The organization has been very proactive and active as far as inclusion. Just one mistake by the kid doesn't show who we are or who he is,” Cora said. “Obviously it was a bad moment. He's learned from it. We're learning from the situation and we're going to be better not only as individuals but as an organization.”

Jarren Duran is a 27-year-old baseball player from Corona, California, who has been an outfielder with the Boston Red Sox since 2021.

Duran had played for various minor league organizations, including the Worcester Red Sox and the Portland Sea Dogs.

He was also awarded MVP of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game earlier this year, after hitting a two-run home run for the American League squad.