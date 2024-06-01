Jason and Kylie Kelce Receive Apology From Woman for ‘Heated’ Interaction

Former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie were enjoying their Memorial Day weekend in Margate City, New Jersey when they faced an unfortunate incident. A woman yelled at Kylie after she declined to take a picture with her.

As this incident made headlines, even drawing the attention of the Mayor of Margate City, the woman involved in the verbal altercation had to apologize for her "out of character" actions.

Woman issues apology for her behavior

Last weekend, Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie were on a date night at the Jersey Shore. As they were about to leave, a woman named Andreé Goldberg asked for a picture, to which Kylie politely declined. This led to a heated argument, during which Andreé allegedly told Kylie that she would “never be allowed in this town” again.

Andreé has since expressed regret for the incident. In her apology statement, she said, "In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret and for that, I am sorry." She continued, "My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate."

Andreé also mentioned in her statement that she has directly reached out to Kylie and Jason Kelce. She accepted that she should have respected the couple’s privacy and further stated, “I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best.”

Margate City Mayor also apologizes

Following the unfortunate incident, Mayor Michael Collins issued a public apology. In his statement, he wrote, “On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend.”

He also mentioned that he understands the value of a date night with one's spouse and offered to sponsor a redo date night with dinner on him.

So far, neither Kylie nor Jason has commented on the incident. In fact, in the recent episode of the New Heights Podcast, Jason talked about how much he enjoyed the family’s Sea Isle holiday getaway.