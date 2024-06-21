Jason Kelce Accepts Bizarre Challenge From Fan to Outspeed THIS Animal

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce attended a panel at Sports Beach in Cannes. A New Heights fan came up with a strange challenge for the retired NFL star. Jason Kelce was asked if he could beat a dachshund in a race. The 36-year-old said he is pretty confident about pulling it off.

The Kelce brothers are in France for the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival. They were discussing the change in podcast demographic after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship. They switched the conversation to a fan’s challenge for Jason to race with a specific dog breed.

Jason Kelce accepts the race challenge with Dachshund

“I gotta race the dachshund now. Which, I’m pretty confident I’m gonna win,”, Jason said accepting the challenge. Travis joined in to support his brother’s claim. The Chiefs' TE said that the Daschund doesn't stand a chance against his brother.

“Unless this thing’s juicing, there’s no f—-ing way.”, Travis said. The elder Kelce went on to doubt the research about a daschund’s speed. He asked if they had ever seen a wiener dog go up to 20 miles an hour. He concluded that the study sounds fake.

On their podcast, a Texas listener received a shoutout last month. The fan raced her dog, Louie. The Super Bowl LII champion had said that a dog has no chance of hitting such fast speeds. “I’m not buying that,”, he stated. Jason said that there’s no way a dachshund is beating him in a race.

How did the dachshund race saga begin?

Louie’s owner had posted on X, formerly Twitter, following Jason’s thoughts. He was honored to be featured on the show. “Challenge? How about a race between @jasonkelce and Louie?”, the fan said.

Jason was really up for the challenge. He asked how long the race will be. The former NFL star believes that the dog can keep up with him if for a short distance. “I’m gonna put my cleats on, and I’m gonna freaking dust this thing,”, Jason announced.