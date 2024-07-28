Jason Kelce and His Wife Kylie Cheer for Team USA During Field Hockey Game at 2024 Paris Olympics

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce often attend various sporting events to extend their support. The couple has been traveling extensively since the Eagles center’s retirement. This time, the Super Bowl LII champion accompanied his wife to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics. They were in the audience for Team USA’s clash against the Argentine side on Saturday, July 27.

Jason and Kylie visited France for the Cannes Lions Festival last month. Then, they tagged along with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to London. The pair watched pop icon Taylor Swift perform for the first time. Jason said he had an incredible experience at Wembley Stadium. He praised Swift and called her insanely impressive.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Retired NFL star Jason Kelce made a surprise appearance with his wife, Kylie, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. On July 27, they rooted for the USA’s women's field hockey team in the French capital. However, the USA lost 4-1 to Argentina, spoiling the Kelce couple's mood.

Jason donned a blue USA sweatshirt to show his patriotism. He paired it with a blue beret, giving his outfit a French touch. His wife, Kylie Kelce, wore a red and blue jacket. The couple got into the spirit of the Olympics with the hockey game.

Jason revealed they wanted to take advantage of the opportunity when they found out about it. “We love sports, we love competition, we love world events,” Jason said. He called the Olympics a unique place where the entire world comes together and bonds over competition and sports.

The Eagles star appreciated the women’s hockey squad for their effort and hard work. He confessed that the game was fun to watch, and he was proud of the girls for how hard they fought. The couple posed with the squad after their game wearing their Team USA accessories.

Kylie Kelce plays with the USA’s women's hockey team

Kylie Kelce is a former field hockey player. She represented Cabrini University during her college days. She tried her skills with Team USA players Ashley Sessa and Kelee Lepage. The trio filmed a TikTok together. Kylie interviewed Sessa and Lepage for a segment on NBA Philadelphia.

