Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce Experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Show for the First Time

Taylor Swift took the stage for the first of her three sold-out shows in Wembley on June 21. Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce were spotted vibing to the pop icon’s tunes. The couple was in the Eras Tour show’s audience for the first time in their life.

Jason and Kylie were with Chiefs’ TE and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Dad Ed Kelce accompanied his sons and daughter-in-law to the concert. The couple met Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl LVIII finals. But they had never attended her show before.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s first experience at Taylor Swift’s concert

The Kelce couple wore black shirts for the night of the show. Jason signed a Philadelphia Eagles jersey for a fan. He also entertained the request of a fan to sign a hat. But the former Eagles Center didn’t stop there.

Jason Kelce exchanged friendship bracelets with the fans. He was recorded wearing an armful of bracelets. Jason was in Cannes with his wife and brother. The retired NFL star praised Taylor Swift for changing the podcast demographic.

The 36-year-old pointed out that Travis and Taylor’s relationship had a positive impact on football. Girls have started to show more interest in the NFL, which wasn’t the case earlier. He added that two worlds are colliding as dads have begun to hang out with daughters.

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, and Louis Rees-Zammit attend Taylor Swift’s shows in the UK

Although Travis Kelce missed out on all of Taylor Swift’s shows since May 12, his teammates ensured the Chiefs’ presence at Eras Tour concerts. Recently, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes flew nearly 4000 miles to attend Swift’s performance.

Brittany and Swift are close friends. Patrick Mahomes’ wife cheered for the Cruel Summer singer in Edinburgh. Besides that, the Chiefs' latest recruit, Louis Rees-Zammit, was seen at Swift’s show in Wales. Travis Kelce has finally managed to show up for the show in London after over a month.