Jason Kelce Believes Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Relationship Has Changed New Heights Podcast Audience

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce recently discussed how the New Heights podcast fandom has changed in the past few months. The latter said that the Chiefs’ tight end’s relationship with Taylor Swift has shifted the show’s demographic.

The Kelce brothers talked about their podcast’s popularity at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival. Jason subtly referred to Swifties as the new audience of the show. The brothers agreed that the change had given them more freedom.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s commitments toward old listeners

The former Eagles center wants to stay loyal to the people who tuned in from day one. The NFL stars know that a lot of guys and women tuning in are diehard football fans. Jason and Travis are aware of the kind of content those people want.

Jason Kelce, 36, explained that New Heights has always been about sports and lifestyle. They used to talk about their lives but now it’s are expanding. The elder Kelce brother enjoys the change. He fancies the idea of talking about his family on the podcast.

Jason loves how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship brought a whole new audience. A lot more young girls and women have started liking football. He said that the podcast has given reasons for girls to get involved in the sport. “All of a sudden, dads are hanging out with daughters.”, Jason said. The New Heights podcast is a place where worlds are colliding.

Travis Kelce’s opinion on the changed fanbase after his relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce pointed out that they have to listen to their viewers. He said that they have to pay attention to the comments and the demographic. They have to see who they are talking to. It all started when Travis mentioned his attempt to meet the pop icon at an Eras Tour show.

The 3x Super Bowl champion had put Swift’s tunes on a blast in his episode. Swift revealed to TIME Magazine that they started dating after that. Kelce and Swift’s relationship has resulted in a huge boost in the former’s fame.