Jason Kelce Claims LeBron James Would Be ‘Greatest Red Zone Threat in the NFL’ Weighing In on Austin Rivers Stance

Austin Rivers started a controversial statement regarding NBA vs NFL comparison and it has continued ever since. The NBA free agent stated that he “can take 30 players right now in the NBA and throw them in the NFL,” but “cannot take 30 NFL players and put them in the NBA.”

This sparked online discussion after which J.J Watt seemed to be not convinced with what was said. He took over his social media account to respond about the heated conversation by saying, “You don’t got a job in either right now, go head and try it…” Meanwhile, Philadelphia Eagles former player Jason Kelce has also joined the debate and here is what the Super Bowl winner has to say about the stance.

Jason Kelce would sign LeBron James as he thinks NBA legend could become the ‘Greatest Red Zone Threat In The NFL’

Jason Kelce believes that LeBron James could become the ''Greatest Red Zone Threat in the NFL'' and that the former Philadelphia Eagles would sign the Los Angeles Lakers forward if he was a GM. "But, if I was an NFL GM, and it was an option, I'd sign LeBron today and within one offseason he'd be the greatest redzone threat in the NFL," Kelce, concerning Ryan Clark's beliefs, replied quoting a tweet of him on X which read, "Sorry @AustinRivers25, football players are more dynamic."

Meanwhile, fans can only assume LeBron is playing in the NFL and making as many records as he has made so far on the court. His ability in American football could only be seen on the pitch if he chose a different path than basketball. Maybe someday a friendly NFL match? It is to be seen as the debate continues between the NBA and NFL.

Kirk Cousins had compared the NFL contract to NBA

Earlier, it was Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons who spilled the beans on the harsh reality of NFL contracts in contrast to the NBA. The quarterback, who signed a $180 million with the team stated during his appearance at The Big Podcast with Shaq that the contracts in the basketball league are “guaranteed” while it's not the same with the American football league. He further said, “You basically sign one-to-two-year deals, a nice, nice contract. But then there’s these fake numbers afterwards.”

