Jason Kelce Enjoys Post-Retirement Life by Chugging Beer With Fans at His Charity Golf Tournament

Jason Kelce hosted a charity golf tournament on Monday, June 17. The event was held at Manufacturers Golf & Country Club, Pennsylvania. The retired NFL star was seen gulping down bears with fans during the tournament.

All the funds raised from the event would go to his Be Philly Foundation. The organization helps nurture the next generation in the region. The Former Eagles center bid farewell to the gridiron in the offseason. He seems to be having fun in his post-retirement era.

Jason Kelce drinks beer with the crowd

Jason got his hands on a lime-flavored Garage Beer. He cracked it open and joined the party with his fans. All of them poured the can down their throats in one go. It was certainly a show as the clips quickly went viral.

Jason Kelce collected the cans to keep the place clean. He shook hands with his beer-chugging competitors before leaving to try his swing. The Kelce brothers are set to team up for a celebrity golf tournament next month.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will join hands in Lake Tahoe to win $600,00 prize money. All of it would go to a charity of their choice. The Chiefs tight end won the long-drive challenge last year.

Jason Kelce’s feelings after retirement

Jason revealed on the New Heights Show that he is still getting used to the feeling. He missed those fun little conversations and rigorous training sessions. The 36-year-old told Travis that he’ll realize it once it’s gone.

Jason Kelce won one Super Bowl in his 13-year-long career. He played 193 games for the Philadelphia Eagles before calling it a day. The star center was a 7-time Pro Bowler. He is on the same path as Tom Brady. He’ll begin his second career with ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown pregame crew.