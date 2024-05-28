Jason Kelce Joins Taylor Swift’s Swifties in Mocking Travis Kelce Over Fishnet Jeans at NBA Playoffs

Taylor Swift’s cats appeared among the recent buzz around Travis Kelce. This time, the cats are accused of false allegations by Taylor Swift’s fans. Even though they aren't real, they seem funny to the audience.

However, not only fans are rolling out of laughter at this comment, but 36-year-old Jason Kelce also has a say in the situation. He found himself chuckling at the expense of his brother Travis Kelce’s latest fashion statement. The style was weaving in a well-timed cat joke that delighted fans.

Jason Kelce agrees with fan’s tease over Travis Kelce’s ripped jeans

The fun scenario began when junior Kelce, 34, donned a pair of jeans with an excessive number of rips to an NBA Playoffs game on Sunday, May 26. A fan of his cat-loving girlfriend couldn’t resist reacting to his bold fashion choice.

The fan humorously suggested that Swift’s three beloved cats might have had a hand (or paw) in the jeans’ distressed look. “What the f--- did Taylor’s cats do with his jeans?" he tweeted, referencing Swift’s famously adored cats.

The tweet quickly gained attention, especially the attention of Jason Kelce. The retired NFL star found the joke particularly amusing and decided to join in on the fun. He reposted the tweet, adding his own light-hearted commentary. He tweeted, "Now that's funny!"

Jason’s playful jab at his brother highlights the close bond between themselves and the fans. On the same note, the fans were delighted to see the sense of humor the Kelce brothers share.

Travis wore the tattered jeans courtside during the Western Conference Finals game 3. The match took place between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end completed his outfit with sunglasses that matched the color of the large red apple on his white T-shirt.

Photos from the game show the footballer in high spirits, laughing, and enjoying the NBA matchup. He could be seen alongside Chiefs teammates Marquise Brown and Patrick Mahomes, as well as Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Taylor Swift, a known cat enthusiast, has three beloved cats: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button. These felines are not just pets but have become part of Swift’s public persona. They were often featured in her social media posts and even appeared in her music videos for hits like “Blank Space,” ”ME!” and “Karma.”

In “Karma,” Swift explicitly mentions her love for her cats, singing, “Karma is my boyfriend, karma is a god, karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend, karma’s a relaxing thought, aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?” Just after singing this line, she expresses her love for the cats, saying, “Sweet like honey, karma is a cat, purring in my lap ’cause it loves me.”

Despite the humorous situation involving the ripped jeans, Swift has not publicly responded to the joke. However, her relationship with Travis Kelce has been under the spotlight since last summer. Now it is flaring more due to her ongoing Eras Tour.

Travis recently attended one of Swift’s concerts in Paris on May 12. There, he witnessed her perform songs rumored to be about him. During the concert, Swift performed “So High School” for the first time on tour, singing the line, “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” seemingly a playful nod to Travis’s football career.

In addition to “So High School,” Travis also enjoyed an acoustic rendition of “The Alchemy,” a song filled with football-related puns. Lyrics like, “So when I touch down, call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team,” added a personal touch to the performance.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are paving their ways through the busy schedule

The interaction on social media between Jason and Travis Kelce, with the clever joke from Swiftie, highlights the fun dynamic surrounding Swift and Kelce’s relationship. Their bond continues to be a source of fascination for fans. Moments like these only enhance their public appeal.

As Taylor Swift continues her Eras Tour and Travis Kelce balances his NFL career, the couple finds ways to maintain their connection. They could always be seen supporting each other despite their busy schedules. Despite a lot of rumors revolving around their relationship, they captivate both fans and the media for all the right reasons.

Whether it’s through a humorous tweet about ripped jeans or a heartfelt performance dedicated to each other, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce keep finding ways to engage and entertain their followers. Let us know in the comments, do you think Kelce’s jeans are the result of Tay-Tay’s high-fashioned cats?

