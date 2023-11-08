Jason Kelce named People's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive finalist: All you need to know about Travis Kelce’s brother

Another achievement unlocked for Travis Kelce’s brother. Jason Kelce was added to the list of Sexiest Man Alive recently. Ever since this news went viral, fans have started to take more and more interest in Jason Kelce’s life.

In today’s article, we are going to talk about Jason Kelce in detail. We’ll dig deep into his personal and professional life, giving you an elaborate description of who Jason Kelce is. Here’s everything you need to know about him:

Who is Jason Kelce, and is he really the sexiest man alive?

Jason Kelce is the brother of Taylor Swift’s current boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Just like Travis, Jason is also a part of the NFL, playing as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. People magazine has recently shared the names of those who will be featured in their latest sexiest rankings.

Eagles center Jason Kelce will appear in People magazine's upcoming "Sexiest Man Alive" issue, alongside Lenny Kravitz, Jamie Foxx, Usher, Timothee Chalamet, Pedro Pascal and others. Kelce joins the list of honorees recently revealed by People.

Talking about who Jason Kelce is, we already know he’s an All-Pro center for the Eagles, with one of the most massive fanbases in the NFL. Jason has played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons so far. In fact, he had a major hand in the Eagles winning the 2018 Super Bowl.

How did Jason Kelce’s career in the NFL start, and how is it going?

A Cleveland Heights native, Kelce attended Cleveland Heights High School where he was a standout linebacker and running back, earning All-Lake Erie League honors twice.

After high school, Kelce played fullback and offensive line his first year at the University of Cincinnati. In his senior year (2010), he switched to center, the position where he has excelled ever since.

The Eagles drafted Kelce in the 6th round in 2011 after his Cincinnati graduation. He has spent his entire 12-year career with Philadelphia, making the Pro Bowl five times.

In March 2022, Kelce signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Eagles, making him the NFL's highest-paid center according to ESPN. His net worth is estimated at $40 million by Pro Football Network.

What’s the marital status of Jason Kelce, and how many kids does he have?

Jason Kelce’s love story is really interesting. The star athlete met McDevitt Kelce on Tinder, and they got married in 2018. McDevitt Kelce once revealed how Jason fell asleep on their first date in a bar but made up for it on the second date.

McDevitt Kelce has always been super supportive of her husband. In fact, last year, McDevitt flew to the 2022 Super Bowl along with two OBs, with a properly planned emergency delivery. She was 35 weeks pregnant, but nothing could have stopped her from attending the game. Now that’s love.

McDevitt Kelce and Jason Kelce are parents to three kids named Bennett Llewellyn, Wyatt Elizabeth, and Elliotte Ray. The Eagles Center and McDevitt often post pictures of their kids on their Instagram account.

How close are Jason and Travis Kelce?

At 35, Jason is the elder Kelce brother, born two years before Travis on November 5, 1987. Travis, now 33, was born on October 5, 1989. The two maintain a close brotherly bond.

The Kelces overlapped for one year playing college football at Cincinnati, sparking their shared NFL careers. They now co-host a podcast called New Heights.

