Former NFL star player Jason Kelce has shared his admiration for Taylor Swift’s music by specifically mentioning her track I Can Do It With a Broken Heart as one of his favorites. In the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by Jason Kelce along with his younger brother Travis Kelce, the ex-Eagle center made this revelation.

Former Eagle's Center Jason Kelce Embraces Taylor Swift's Music

Fans saw a completely different side of Jason Kelce when he broke into a Taylor Swift song during the podcast. For someone known for his athletic abilities on the football field, this sure came as a surprise from the former center of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL player belted out his own rendition of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, much to the amusement of his brother and listeners.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Reveals One Rule He Kept On Repeating To Himself During Cameo In Taylor Swift’s Eras London Concert

Jason Kelce, who was recently seen attending Taylor Swift’s concert along with his wife Kylie during the first two nights of the London leg of the Eras Tour, recalls the experience by saying, “It really takes you by the storm.”

Travis Kelce’s Surprise Cameo Onstage

It seems that the Kelce brothers' involvement in Taylor Swift’s world has become a family affair. While Jason was vibing to his favorite Swift track, Travis had his own "magical moment," as put by his older brother, during the third night of the London leg of the Eras Tour.

Advertisement

In an unexpected appearance that took fans all across the globe by storm, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made a grand cameo on stage with his girlfriend during her performance. This cameo happened just before Swift moved into I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, which is part of her The Tortured Poets Department set.

This surprising appearance delighted fans and elevated the excitement level of the Swift concerts to the next level.

Travis Kelce Opens Up About Taylor Swift Relationship

In the same episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce was seen publicly acknowledging his relationship with global pop star Taylor Swift, a first for the couple. This was likely the first time Travis referred to Swift as his "girlfriend" on air, marking a notable milestone in their relationship.

Earlier, the NFL star had used terms like "significant other," but this marks the first public use of the G-word, "Girlfriend," which hadn’t happened up until now.

Advertisement

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed over his girlfriend during the podcast. "She is every bit of what everyone makes her out to be. She's so awesome," he said, opening up about their relationship.

Kelce went on to express his awe at Swift's musical prowess and presence, stating, "Some of these people you meet, and you're just like, I don't know what I'm doing here ... you are unbelievable, your talent is unbelievable, how you present yourself is unbelievable and I am just a jamoke supporting his girlfriend."

In a separate interview on the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, Kelce shared what made him fall for Swift. He revealed that the singer didn't seek special treatment when attending his football games, a quality that apparently resonated with the NFL star.