Jason Kelce Pokes Fun at Travis Kelce’s ‘Dad Move’ During Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour on New Heights Podcast

During the last NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift gave social media plenty of reasons to make them trend, slightly overshadowing the NFL itself with their relationship. It seems like their romance isn't fading from the limelight anytime soon.

In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis' brother and former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce brought up Taylor and her Eras tour once again, teasing Travis about his actions during the Paris leg of the tour.

Jason Couldn’t Resist Teasing Travis

After a two-month break, Taylor kicked off the Eras tour with an opening show in Paris. Travis attended the show with Taylor's friend, Gigi Hadid, and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

Travis was spotted filming his girlfriend during her performance with his flash on. Jason wasted no time in teasing him about it. He remarked, “You got caught pulling an Ed Kelce move here, taking a video with your flash on.” He continued, “What are you doing, Trav? You’re supposed to be better than this.”

Travis attempted to defend himself, explaining that his phone automatically activated the flash because it was dark in the stadium. However, Travis' weak defense couldn't save him, and Jason continued to roast him, saying, “You probably got great video. The flash makes a big difference from a thousand feet.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Numerous fans took to social media to share videos of Travis capturing Taylor’s performance.

Advertisement

Travis and Taylor Are Enjoying Their Time in Europe

Paris marked Taylor’s 87th show, coinciding with Travis's jersey number, 87. She didn't let this opportunity pass by and paid tribute to him by singing many romantic songs. However, the notable moment was when Taylor performed a mashup of her Tortured Poets song, The Alchemy, which is rumored to be about her current boyfriend.

Despite his tight NFL schedule, the three-time Super Bowl champion has managed to find time to attend Taylor’s concerts at various locations. Currently, both are in Europe at an undisclosed location. Taylor is scheduled to perform next in Stockholm on May 17. However, it is not clear whether Travis will attend this show.

ALSO READ: Why Did Jason Kelce Apologize To Horse Racing Fans? FIND OUT Controversial Allegation He Made Against Legendary Secretariat