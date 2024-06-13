Jason Kelce Predicts Travis Kelce’s Taylor Swift Connection Will Secure a ‘Landslide’ Kids’ Choice Award Win

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, have both been nominated for the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Travis has been nominated in the Favorite Male Sports Star category, while Taylor has been nominated in six different categories, including Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Global Music Star.

As speculation continues about whether Travis will win the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award, his brother Jason Kelce has stated that Travis could win this award by a huge margin, with one of the reasons being his relationship with Taylor.

What did Jason Kelce say about Travis Kelce’s nomination?

Travis Kelce is set to compete with sports legends Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Favorite Male Sports Star category at the Kids' Choice Awards. While discussing this nomination on the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce said, “I mean, dude, if it’s kids [voting] you’re winning this by a f–king landslide.”

He elaborated on how dating Taylor has added a new demographic to Travis’ fan base. He stated, “Now, I go out in public, routinely, 14-year-old little girls, that is like where my bread and butter’s at, 12-to-14-year-old little girls are like, ‘Oh my God, you’re the brother of Travis, dating Taylor Swift,’ so I don’t think there’s a chance in hell that you’re not winning this award if it’s truly chosen by children. Might as well give you the award right now.”

In response, Travis said, “Thanks, man … I’ll make sure I keep influencing the kids to do the right things in this world.” The 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will air on Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m.

Travis Kelce’s transition from NFL athlete to a celebrity

Although the nine-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce was already popular before his relationship with Taylor Swift, this high-profile relationship has significantly increased his fan base. Now, he is not just a well-known face in the NFL but also in pop culture.

Last year, he made an unexpected appearance on the season debut episode of SNL. He is also set to star in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming series, Grotesquerie. Additionally, he is hosting Amazon Prime’s new game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

In the recently released merchandise sales list by the National Football League’s Players Association, he is ranked No. 4.

