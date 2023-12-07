Jason Kelce reacts to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and fans asking for ban on controversial Tush Push

The star center for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason Kelce, doesn’t think it’s worth the concern thinking about the potential ban of the famous ‘Tush Push.’ The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is planning to ban it, and Jason recently shared his take on the same. Here’s what the Eagles center thinks about the ban:

Jason Kelce is least concerned about the ‘Tush Push’ Ban

The ‘Brotherly Shove’ version of the Philadelphia Eagles’, 'Tush Push’ has been in controversy in the NFL for a while now. Mostly because of the fact that the Eagles cannot stop using it. Amidst the Philadelphia Eagles’ excessive yet perfect use of the ‘Tush Push,’ NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants to ban it.

During the recent episode of the New Heights podcast, run by Jason Kelce and his brother Travis Kelce, the Eagles center shared his take on the ban. From what it appears, Jason is least concerned about the idea of the ‘Tush Push’ play getting banned. In fact, he himself said, “Ban It!”

“Ban it. At this point, I don’t care. I’m over the discussion about it,” shared Jason Kelce during the podcast. “We were really good at running quarterback sneak before we did the push. I don’t think it’s a necessary part for it,” said Jason, adding further to his previous conversation.

According to Jason, the team was better at running the quarterback sneak way before they decided to go with the ‘Tush Push’ play. Eagles’ star center did note that the play indeed helped, but as far as the concerns of it getting banned goes, he doesn’t have any energy to care about it.

“We’re going to run it right now because we’re good at it and it’s effective, and whatever they decide to do next season we’ll find a way to do something at a high level,” Jason said, concluding his statement.

For the unversed, the ‘Tush Push’ came way later and got more hype; however, the Eagles were already very efficient on quarterback sneaks. So even though they adopted this play, they are still not over with quarterback sneaks. Nevertheless, the Eagles are smart enough to find new alternatives even if the NFL bans ‘Tush Push.’