Jason Kelce Reacts to Travis Kelce’s Presidential Podium Moment At White House

The Super Bowl champions are invited to the White House every year. The Kansas City Chiefs met the US president as part of the tradition recently. They had won the Super Bowl in February by defeating the San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs were at the President’s residence for the second time in a row. Last year, they presented Joe Biden with a personalized jersey. The Chiefs' tight failed to speak from the presidential podium last time. His bother Jason Kelce reacted to Travis getting to live his dream.

Travis Kelce addresses the nation

The US President congratulated the Chiefs for their title. He was impressed by their efforts and dedication. Joe Biden was familiar with Kelce’s desire to take up the podium. After appreciating star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he turned towards Travis Kelce.

Biden asked the highest-paid TE to the front. “I'd have Travis come up here, but God only knows what he'll say”, Biden took a humorous dig at Kelce. The Chiefs squad couldn’t help but chuckle and cheer for their teammate.

"My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again", Kelce said fulfilling his deepest desire. He then told Biden that he might get tased if he stays there for long. Travis stepped back from the podium leaving everyone laughing again.

Jason Kelce took it to X, formerly Twitter, to appreciate his younger brother. “Man, Im not gonna lie, that was tight.”, the Philadelphia Eagles center said. Travis regretted not getting to open his speech with the fellow American phrase last year.

Jason Kelce drops Kelce-Swift wedding hint

On a recent New Heights episode, Jason Kelce hinted at Swift and Kelce’s wedding. The Kelce brothers were discussing Adam Sandler's characters. Travis picked Bobby Boucher and the Wedding Singer as his favorite.

Jason Kelce quipped that he was going to be a wedding singer and stopped midway. The clip went viral giving birth to multiple fan theories. Swifties believe that their icon might marry the Chiefs’ TE very soon.

