Jason Kelce Recalls When He Punched Travis Kelce in the Face During Fistfight: ‘I Don’t Know How It Got That Heated’

There’s never the sun without the storm and there’s never siblings without some brawls. Behind all the hugs and tears, that were on full display after the 2022 Super Bowl, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce have had their fair share of some intense tussles. Recalling one such incident, former Eagles’ safety, Jason Kelce, got candid about the time he punched his brother Travis Kelce right in the face.

“I don’t know how it got that heated,” Kelce confessed during his sit-down show with Shaquille O'Neal in his show The Big Podcast with Shaq. Kelce’s confession made one thing clear: despite the brothers were the best of friends and wished only the best for each other, they were only humans. Competition got the best of them sometimes too. However, it was not on the gridiron, but on the basketball turf.

One day, Travis was beating Jason in a basketball game out in their backyard. “He’s feeling himself, and I’m getting pissed off seeing that he’s feeling himself,” Kelce said, explaining why he was frustrated. He further revealed that Travis was “making it every single time,” adding more to his frustration since he wasn’t able to do anything to stop him.

In the end, Jason resorted to fouling him. This resulted in Travis getting mad about it, throwing the ball at him and storming off into the house. A furious Jason followed him in and punched him right in the face. This kicked off the heated fistfight between the two. As Jason said, Travis took the fighting-back path instead of his usual crying one. Instead, Travis lifted him up and slammed him onto the kitchen floor so violently that the oven actually moved.

The brawl got sorted out, eventually. Maybe it was along the same lines that the Kelce brothers realized that their aggression and strength were put to the best use in football rather than on the basketball court. Fast forward some years, and the two brothers found themselves against each other, competing for the Lombardi trophy.

Not only did the two brothers become some of the best—if not the best—in their positions, they even became some of the best players in the NFL. It was only recently that ESPN ranked Travis Kelce the No. 1 TE in the league, whereas Jason Kelce is enjoying the best of his retirement life.

Travis Kelce gets all set for bringing home the three-peat, the never-done-before in the books of the NFL, with his Chiefs teammates. Along with that, Kelce is also stepping into the anchoring business by accepting the hosting duties in the Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? show.

Well, Jason Kelce is not too far behind in this competition with his brother as well, as he too is stepping up as the host of the Monday Night Football pregame show on ESPN after Robert Griffin II was fired from the hosting duties of the show just a few days ago. Now, only time will tell who will win in the anchoring business, Travis Kelce or brother Jason Kelce.