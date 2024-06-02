Jason Kelce Reveals He Has Never Washed His Feet in 36 Years Sparking Heated Debate: ‘What kind of weirdo…’

Jason Kelce isn't shy about sharing, well, very ‘unusual’ personal hygiene habits. He had the social media on its ‘toes,’ (both literally and figuratively) last Saturday by saying he never washes his feet, but he was just joking in response to a critic.

A user named “Big Soap// Wash Your Feet" posted on X, trying to troll Jason for his “diabolical lies” comment, stating that washing “every crevice of your body…is better or healthier.” The user posted a tweet accusing that Jason “looks like he doesn’t wash his legs or feet.”

Kelce, 36, known for being extremely unfiltered, replied with, "What kind of weirdo washes their feet...."

Jason Kelce sparks heated debate with comments on feet

Some fans thought he was joking, but others really believed that Kelce might skip washing his feet.

His tweet alone got 5.2 million views. And later, Kelce fought back against the "diabolical lies."

"All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier," Kelce wrote.

He continued, "Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier hn."

Jason then made a sarcastic comment again, “What kind of weirdo washes their feet….”

Kelce is also famous for always wearing flip-flops, so maybe his feet don’t get sweaty since they’re always out in the air. However, some people were really grossed out by his admission.

Fans react to Jason Kelce’s hygiene habits

Fans on the internet reacted to Jason Kelce’s questionable ‘hygiene’ habits and shared their opinions on the same.

One fan simply said, "Say less" and shared a picture showing the body parts that need thorough cleaning, except the feet.

Another asked, "when is the last time you cleaned your belly button?" Kelce's funny response was, "Been 36 years...."

One fan mentioned, "Christ washed his feet because He is the greatest King ever"

"Flip flop feet hit different knowing this Jason," another commented.

A fan joked about men not being flexible enough to wash their feet.

Someone else joked, "Then who puts on your shoes for you?"

A Potterhead fan said, "Great sarcasm…major points to Gryffindor @JasonKelce"

And the comments just kept coming!

Meanwhile, we can’t credit Kelce for being the first athlete to spark debate on the internet concerning personal hygiene.



Ex- Detroit Lions QB, Dan Orlovsky, who’s currently an ESPN NFL analyst, was left wondering and worrying in March 2023 about the number of times a shower towel gets washed, if at all.

The comments surely did pour in after that.