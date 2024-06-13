Jason Kelce Reveals How Travis’ GF Taylor Swift’s Swifties Treat Him Amid Growing Fame

Jason Kelce, the former star of the Philadelphia Eagles, has found himself thrust into a new spotlight recently. All thanks to his younger brother, Travis Kelce. His high-profile relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift made Jason the center of attention.

On their New Heights podcast, Jason recently talked about Swifties. He explained how his interactions with fans have taken a dramatic turn over the past year. He candidly shared some moments during their June 12 episode.

Insights on Swifties towards Jason Kelce after gaining fame

Jason reflected on the shift in his fan base after Tay Tay arrived in Travis’ life. "Before, it was mostly fat, hairy guys recognizing me," he chuckled. "Nowadays, it's mostly 12 to 14-year-old girls shouting.” He also added, “Oh my God! You're Travis Kelce's brother!”

Travis Kelce himself has been making waves beyond the football field. He was nominated for the Favorite Male Sports Star category at the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. He was in the running alongside legends like Patrick Mahomes, Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, and Stephen Curry.

The footballer shared his gratitude for sharing the list of nominations with such players. "I couldn't believe it when I heard the list of nominees," Travis exclaimed, clearly humbled by the recognition. "It's surreal to be mentioned alongside these incredible athletes."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has also received multiple nominations at the same awards ceremony. Her nominations include categories like Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album for The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology, Favorite Global Music Star, and Favorite Ticket of the Year for her highly acclaimed Eras Tour.

Kelce Brothers’ journey from NFL glory to Swiftie Stardom

Their podcast, New Heights, has become a platform where they discuss sports. Not only that, they also share insights into their personal lives and experiences. From funny memories about their childhood to serious discussions about the pressures of fame, the brothers discuss everything.

As they navigate the complexities of fame and family ties, Jason and Travis remain grounded by their shared values and the unwavering support they receive from each other. Whether it's celebrating Travis's achievements in football or Jason's continued involvement in sports commentary, their bond as brothers and teammates in life remains unbreakable.

Looking ahead, both Jason and Travis are excited about what the future holds. For Travis, it's about balancing his football career with his new experience in the entertainment world. For Jason, it's about continuing to support his brother while carving out his path in the world of sports media.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Swiftie's treatment of Jason Kelce.