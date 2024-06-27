Jason Kelce Says He’s Losing Weight to Prepare His Body For a Long Life After NFL Retirement

Jason Kelce hung his boots after representing the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years. The 36-year-old is changing his body for the better after retirement. He wants to have a physique which allows him to live a longer life.

Kelce considers himself lucky to have left the football field on a good note. Most players who played for a similar amount of time were forced out of the gridiron. He recently opened up about his plans for a healthy life.

Also Read: Travis Kelce REVEALS He Has No Intentions of Retiring After Watching His Brother Jason Kelce’s Speech

Jason Kelce's strategy for a longer life

Jason Kelce shared his views on life before and after playing in the NFL. He said that everybody leaves the league with some type of impediment. “I’ve had a twice-reconstructed right knee, a surgery on my hand, my groin. I’ve broken toes,” he revealed.

Jason had his share of things that went wrong. It goes beyond the wear and tear of playing in the league for 13 years. He is leaving the game with scars. But he is glad that he’d be able to play with his kids now.

The Super Bowl LII champion is still able to fully enjoy his life. He believes that it’s a blessing regardless of playing in the NFL. He weighed 295 pounds during his stay with the Eagles. But he wants to lose some of that now. He has already dropped around 20 pounds.

Advertisement

Kelce doesn’t want to get too small. It makes one look like a bobblehead as the neck gets smaller while the head remains the same. He aims to drop his weight to 250-260. He added that it’d still make him feel big without having a six-pack.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Shares His Take on Washing Feet Amid Jason Kelce’s Hygiene Controversy

Jason Kelce’s second career

The retired NFL star misses training with his teammates. To fill up the void, he has decided to follow Tom Brady’s footsteps. He will soon join ESPN’s broadcasting team. He co-hosts the New Heights podcast with his younger brother Travis Kelce.