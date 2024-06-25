Jason Kelce Says THIS About Royal Family on His Podcast Before Travis Kelce’s Meetup with Prince William

Jason Kelce doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind on the New Heights podcast. He recently insulted the Royal family during one of the episodes. Little did he know his brother would later face Prince William in London.

The former Eagles center landed in London with his wife Kylie Kelce and brother Travis Kelce. They were in town to attend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts. Prince William happened to be in the audience with his kids on the same day. It leads to an awkward encounter with the royal family.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Arrives in London With His Family For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert

Jason Kelce’s take on the royal family

The Kelce brothers were talking about the Father’s Day tradition on their podcast. The conversation escalated to the tradition of honoring the king. “I’m out on honoring kings. Because we’re Americans, we don’t do royalty. So f**k kings.” Jason said.

The Chiefs’ tight end tried his best to not give it away. Jason came back on screen after a break. “Not ‘f**k kings,’ but just not into it,” he said. The audience ignored it for the time being. But it popped up to the surface after Travis Kelce met Prince William.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce posed for a selfie with Prince William’s family. The pop icon shared the picture on her Instagram handle on Saturday, June 22. “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Jason Kelce’s comments and Travis Kelce’s interaction combined to result in a humorous incident. The Internet is going crazy over the incident.

Did Prince William snub Travis Kelce out of the selfie due to Jason Kelce’s comment?

Before Swift, Prince William posted a picture with Taylor Swift. Surprisingly Kelce was nowhere to be seen in the picture. Fan theories suggest that Jason’s words might be the reason behind it.

The TTPD singer probably didn’t like Prince William’s actions. A while later she dropped a picture that had Travis Kelce in the frame too. It was the power couple’s first appearance on Swift’s social media.