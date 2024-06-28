Jason Kelce Shares His ‘Wonderful’ Thoughts on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship

Jason Kelce attended his first-ever Taylor Swift concert with his Kylie Kelce. He admitted that the show was insanely impressive. During a charity event, the NFL star answered some questions about Travis Kelce’s relationship with Swift.

The Eagles Center attended the franchise’s Autism Foundation event on Wednesday, June 27. He raised some money for the organization by wearing a Luchador mask. Jason supported Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship.

Jason Kelce on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance

The 36-year-old revealed that the Kelce Family wants to be supportive of the power couple. They love Swift and Kelce’s bond and everything that the pair has going on. “it’s so wonderful right now,” Jason concluded.

Jason went on to shower Travis with his love. “He’s my brother, he’s always going to be my brother,” he added. The Super Bowl LII champion had a lot of fun in London. He admitted that the past weekend was a blast.

The Kelce brothers were in Cannes last week to film a New Heights episode. They showed up at Wembley to witness Swift’s performance. Jason was amazed by the energy and efforts the multiple Grammy winner made. He was impressed by Swifties as he could see them sing along with their idol.

Jason Kelce hints at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s marriage

The Cruel Summer singer and the Chiefs’ tight end have been dating since last summer. There have been multiple rumors about their wedding plans. Jason Kelce sparked some speculations on a recent New Heights episode.

Jason and Travis were discussing their favorite Adam Sandler characters. The Chiefs’ TE picked Bobby Boucher and the Wedding Singer. Jason instantly quipped that he was going to a wedding singer for him before stopping abruptly.