Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Kelce Shares Her First Impression of Brother-in-Law Travis Kelce

Jason Kelce’s Kylie Kelce recently appeared on Sterling Holmes’ Stacking the Box show. She heaped praise on her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce. Kylie talked about her first interaction with the 3x Super Bowl champion.

Kylie Kelce had to wait for a long time before meeting Jason’s family. She had heard a lot about the Chiefs’ tight from Jason Kelce. TK lived up to her expectations. He was exactly the way Jason had described him to be.

Kyle Kelce meets Travis Kelce for the first time

Jason Kelce had told Kylie many positive things about his brother. But she had to wait for a full football season to meet the Chiefs’ star TE. She blamed the Kelce brother’s busy football schedule for the delay.

Kylie met Travis in Hawaii. The Kelce family had gone on a family vacation for the Pro Bowl. It was her first engagement with his husband’s family. She had never been on a Kelce family vacation.

It was rare for her to see the whole family together. But she finally got to catch up with Travis Kelce after hearing about him for months. “What an amazing person….how kind and generous and loving,” Kylie said.

Kylie thinks very highly of Travis. According to her, he is the best uncle and brother-in-law. She admires the sense of humor in the tight end, too.

Kylie Kelce impresses fans with her behavior

Kylie has built a fanbase for herself in Philadelphia. She has been in the limelight for quite a while now. Fans appreciated her choice of not donning a Chiefs jersey while cheering for them. Her Irish step-dancing skills charmed the fans all over the internet.

The Eagles Center recently revealed that Kylie loves a low-key lifestyle. She doesn’t like the attention their family gets. She gets concerned about her kids while tackling fame. She desires to have a private life.