In a candid TikTok video, Kylie Kelce, wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, has opened up about a deeply personal matter while addressing ongoing speculation about her pregnancy status.

The mother of three took a stand against what she called "insensitive" reporting on such a sensitive topic.

In a heartfelt moment, Kylie revealed that she had experienced a miscarriage before the birth of her eldest daughter, Wyatt.

"I went in for my 13-week ultrasound, there was no heartbeat, and I had to have a (procedure) a few days later," she shared.

Kylie Kelce about her pregnancy rumors

Kylie firmly addressed the circulating rumors about her current pregnancy status.

"I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season stating that I am pregnant," she stated.

"I'm not. I haven't been pregnant since I gave birth to Benny and she is almost a year and a half old."

It is very evident that the ongoing rumors have had real-world consequences for Kylie.

She mentioned in her video's caption that "multiple" people have approached her in person to congratulate or question her about a supposed pregnancy.

Even more disturbingly, she received a direct message from a stranger asking if she had experienced a miscarriage, based on non-verified claims from a news outlet.

Kylie's message extended beyond her personal situation to address a broader issue in media coverage.

"I cannot stand people writing such insensitive articles about such a sensitive topic," she expressed.

She emphasized the need for discretion and respect when it comes to matters of pregnancy and family planning.

"I think we need to just be in agreement that anyone needs to be first on reporting," Kylie stated. "Let the parents say it when they are good and ready."

Jason Kelce supports wife Kylie’s decisions

Kylie and Jason Kelce are parents to three daughters: Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, and Bennett Llewellyn.

While the couple has not ruled out the possibility of expanding their family in the future, Kylie's message makes it clear that such decisions are deeply personal and should not be subject to public speculation.

Recently retired from the NFL, Jason Kelce has been vocal about his support for Kylie and their family.

During his retirement press conference, he spoke emotionally about his wife's role in his life and career. "I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed the best years of my career with Kylie by my side," he said.

Kylie's candid video has garnered widespread support from followers on social media.

Many commended her for speaking out on such a sensitive issue and for advocating for others who may have experienced similar situations

