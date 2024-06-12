Jason Kidd Clarifies Jaylen Brown As Celtics' Best Player Comment Amid Jayson Tatum Mental Warfare Drama

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has sought to clarify his prior comments about Jaylen Brown being the best player on the Boston Celtics.

Kidd’s ratification came in the wake of the potential stir caused by his earlier comments where he added his preference for Brown over Jayson Tatum.

The 2020 NBA champion coach explained that his praise for Brown was grounded in his observation of the player's performance in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

As per NBA Radio, the former NBA All-Star coach said, "I thought my comment about Jaylen Brown was from watching the tape & from watching Game 1. I thought he was the best player. He's a Cal alum, so we got ties. Everybody thought it was mental warfare. That was not mental warfare, that was just my opinion. I didn't mean to cause such a stir.”

Furthermore, Kidd dismissed the notion that his remarks were an attempt at mental warfare and asserted that his accolades were solely based on his genuine opinion, pointing out his personal ties to Brown as a fellow Cal alum.

Kidd's initial assessment of Brown's impact was undeniably glowing, highlighting the Celtics' versatile star's defensive intensity and offensive contributions on the court. Brown's impressive performance throughout the Finals, averaging 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in the first two games, has further reinforced the accolades he received from Kidd.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to take charge as Kristaps Porziņģis remains questionable for Game 3

The uncertainty surrounding Kristaps Porziņģis looms large as the Boston Celtics prepare for a pivotal Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

With the star player's status in doubt due to a left posterior tibialis dislocation, Jaylen Brown remains resolute in the team's approach. Brown even emphasized the Celtics' readiness to adapt, regardless of Porziņģis' availability, stating, "It just requires somebody else on our team to step up and everybody to buy in to get a full team victory."

Having made a strong impact in Game 1 after returning from injury, Porziņģis encountered further setback in Game 2, raising questions about his participation in the remainder of the series.

Notwithstanding the potential absence of Porziņģis, Brown expressed confidence in the team's ability to adapt to the situation, recognizing the need for collective determination.

While the Celtics have demonstrated their capability to navigate challenges in Porziņģis' absence during previous playoff matchups, the star's potential sidelining poses a significant hurdle in their quest for a championship.

As the Celtics brace for the crucial Game 3, the collective responsibility falls on key figures like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to lead the charge, should the team be without Porziņģis.

