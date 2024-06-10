Jason Kidd Sides With Referee’s Call as Derrick White’s Block on PJ Washington Sparks Debate in Mavericks Game 2 Loss

In a crucial moment during Game 2, a controversial no-call at the end drew sharp opinions from Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

Despite the potential of cutting the Celtics' lead to just 3 points with less than a minute on the clock, a decisive play involving Derrick White's block on PJ Washington went without a foul call.

With tensions high and the game slipping away, Kidd shared his thoughts in a post-game press conference stating, “Looked like a foul. But it wasn’t called, so it wasn’t a foul.”

The missed call left many questioning the outcome, especially when a closer examination of the replay showed White making contact with Washington during the crucial play.

As the Celtics extended their lead following the controversial play, the game slipped out of Dallas' hands, resulting in back-to-back losses in Boston. With the series now shifting back to Texas, the Mavericks find themselves in a pivotal position, needing to secure victories in both upcoming games to stay competitive.

The lack of a foul call in the critical moment of Game 2 left the Mavericks and their fans frustrated, as they are faced with a crucial loss.

Also Read: Fever HC Reveals Caitlin Clark’s Competitive GOAT Mentality After WNBA Star Responds To Olympic Snub

Advertisement

Celtics together held Mavericks with 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have taken a commanding 2-0 leap in the NBA Finals after defeating the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 in a thrilling Game 2 at TD Garden. Coach Jason Kidd’s attempts to regain control saw the Mavericks facing troublesome moments, with Boston's lead stretching from six to twelve points between two critical timeouts.

The impact was clear as turnovers, three-point misses, and the Celtics' rapid offense took their toll on the Mavericks. The depth of the two teams was also evident, as Kidd sought to give his key players rest, only to see his moves countered by the Celtics' relentless energy and skill.

Jrue Holiday once again emerged as a standout performer for the Celtics, recording 26 points and 11 rebounds, helping his team to secure a vital 2-0 series lead.

Following the defeat, Jason Kidd expressed his concerns about finding a reliable third scorer to complement Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and emphasized the need for better ball security after the Mavericks' turnovers led to a significant point differential.

Advertisement

On the other side, Boston guard Derrick White lauded his team's depth and the tireless effort of every player when called upon.

Looking ahead, the pressure is on the Mavericks as they prepare for Game 3, faced with the daunting task of overcoming a 0-2 series deficit. With Jrue Holiday's versatility and the Celtics' well-rounded lineup, the challenge has intensified for Dallas, as they strive to mount a comeback in the Finals.

Also Read: ‘Bro Is Avoiding a Ring at All Costs’: Fans Troll James Harden for His Viral Reaction After GF Catches Wedding Bouquet