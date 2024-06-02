Jason Kidd’s Inspiring Father: How Steve Kidd Influenced and Inspired NBA Legend’s Early Years in the League

Jason Kidd has finally managed to earn recognition as one of the most impactful head coaches in the past decade. Taking Dallas to the finals this year , the Mavericks legend has a shot at making history by becoming an NBA Champion both as a player and a head coach.

Kidd’s rise to prominence as a coach was unforeseen but not ruled out, given his illustrious career that spanned nearly two decades. Kidd believed in his potential, a value that his father, the late Steve Kidd instilled in him.

Steve’s Approach to Shaping Jason’s Career

As Jason’s interest in Basketball grew, Steven made sure to give him the best guidance and assistance to help shape his young career. Steve played a significant role in enrolling Jason at St. Joseph Notre Dame High School, Alameda, a decision that reaped unimaginable benefits for Jason's young career.

Playing as a Senior at Notre Dame, Jason averaged 25 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds while leading the school to consecutive state championships.

With Steve being an African-American and Jason's mother, Ann being of Irish descent, a structure of discipline existed in the Kidd household that prompted discipline and hard work.

Soon after graduating high school, Steve encouraged Jason to commit to U.C Berkley where the future 10-time All-Star quickly ascended to all-time great levels. From this point forth, Jason and Steve's father-and-son bond became more firm and inseparable.

Kidd’s Priceless Bond With His Father

Being picked second overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 1994 Draft meant less family time and bonding for Jason due to constant traveling. But Steve being a proud father took it upon himself to be there for his son’s games whenever possible.

In 2021, when talking about his dad surprising him during games, Jason said, “I don’t know if you all know Trans World (Airlines) was TWA. It doesn’t exist anymore, but he got to fly and come to a lot of games, and he was just someone that was a security blanket, someone that I could always talk to.”

Kidd continued, “He was critical of my games, but if you got to know my dad he would talk to anybody. It didn’t matter if you were the owner of the team or you were someone who was a janitor.”

In the end, Steve Kidd’s influence extended far beyond the basketball court. His unwavering support, unique coaching methods, and emphasis on patience shaped Jason Kidd into the legend we remember today. Steve Kidd’s legacy will continue to live on through Jason’s triumphs and achievements.

