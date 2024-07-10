Jason Tartick Uses Travis Kelce’s Taylor Swift Quote To Proudly Flex Relationship With Kat Stickler And Shade Ex Kaitlyn Bristowe

Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick is dating Kat Stickler after ending his engagement to Kaitlyn Bristowe. But one thing is confirmed he is ready to take his relationship to a new level with Kat Stickler.

Rumors about their relationship began spreading online in early 2023, claiming it was on the rocks. Following months of silence, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick issued a joint public statement revealing the end of their four-year relationship.

Jason Tartick confirms his relationship with Kat Stickler by taking one of Travis Kelce’s book

Days after Kaitlyn Bristowe blamed social media for her separation with Jason Tartick, he happily flaunted his new relationship with Kat Stickler on Instagram. The Bachelorette alum also appeared to criticize his ex by sharing a quotation from Travis Kelce about why he's not scared to hide his romance from the public.

Travis, 34, shared the message during an interview in June while speaking about his highly-publicized relationship with Taylor Swift. But he took one from Travis to slam his ex-girlfriend.

On his Instagram Stories, Tartick wrote captioning a photo of himself and Kat, on Tuesday, July 9., “Love doing life with you. Had the best weekend.” “‘Read this quote Travis Kelce said and I absolutely loved the message he was sharing. ‘You want to keep things private. But at the same time, I’m not here to hide anything. That’s my girl. That’s my lady. I’m proud of that.’”

What did Kaitlyn Bristowe have to say about her breakup?

While addressing her 2023 separation from Jason on the "Let's Be Honest" podcast, Kaitlyn 39 remarked, “I think we got lost in social media. I think we got lost in being engaged and thinking the next step was obviously marriage, but I wasn’t fully leaning in. I just felt like there was something that was blocking that. There’s obviously my own s–t, but for me, I didn’t feel like there was realness there.”

Jason and Kaitlyn were engaged for two years before quietly splitting in June 2023. They announced the news to fans two months later. In June, he made it official on Instagram with Kat, who divorced her spouse Mike Stickler in 2021.

