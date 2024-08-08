Jason Whitlock Boldly Calls Simone Biles ‘Borderline MIDGET’; Laughs Off to Gymnastics Queen Being Greatest Athlete

Jason Whitlock recently shared his opinion on Simone Biles, as fans currently consider her to be the gymnastics GOAT. On the latest episode of his Fearless show, the controversial sports commentator told boxing reporter Steve Kim that fans usually don't understand gymnastics and argued that the American gymnast should not be considered the greatest of all time for that reason.

Moreover, the commentator mocked Simone Biles' height, labeling her a "borderline midget" during an appearance on Alex Cooper's podcast. He went on to mention how fans still consider her the GOAT, while also comparing her to other GOATs in different sports but according to him, she doesn’t deserve to be given that status.

Jason Whitlock said, as quoted by Daily Mail, “Most of us don't even understand gymnastics, we don't know how it's scored, we don't know what's good or bad. But we all pretend every four years like, "Oh my god, what an incredible athlete! She's the greatest, she's the Jesse Owens [of gymnastics], she's the Serena Williams, she's the Michael Jordan”

The American columnist and podcaster further noted that Biles is not even bigger than the thigh of former American professional basketball player Kevin Garnett.

However, this is not the first time Jason Whitlock has knocked Simone Biles. Earlier this year, Biles opened up about why she withdrew from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, revealing that the negative attention on social media contributed to her decision to pull out of the Games.

To this, Whitlock went on to give a harsh response, stating that the 27-year-old gymnast is pretending to be as well-known as Caitlin Clark, the WNBA rookie star, and implying that people don't know who she is.

Whitlock shared a video clip on X, and wrote; “Simone Biles is pretending like she’s Caitlin Clark and that people actually know who she is. She’s built up this importance of herself and does things to make herself feel important.”

Whitlock's controversial attacks on Biles have been noted by fans time and again. However, they have always supported the seven-time gold medalist, while even calling her the GOAT.

This is considerable as Biles has demonstrated her best skills during her recent outing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She won three gold medals in the Team, All-around, and Vault events. She even clinched a silver medal in the Floor exercise. This achievement brought her total to 11 gold medals, making her one of the most decorated gymnasts in history.

