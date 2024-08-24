Jason Whitlock Claims Caitlin Clark Faces Racism Comparable to Jackie Robinson: ‘Hatin’-A** Shaniqua’s This Is Racism’

Jason Whitlock recently drew a comparison between Caitlin Clark and MLB player, Jackie Robinson. According to Whitlock, Clark's challenging rookie season in the WNBA and Robinson's historic integration into Major League Baseball in 1947 are similar, particularly in how both athletes have struggled with racism.

In Blaze TV's Fearless, the American columnist and podcaster further stated that the WNBA players are racist toward the Indiana Fever rookie, and networks like ESPN are still not addressing this issue.

Whitlock said; "What cannot be discussed is the level of racial animus that is being directed at Caitlin Clark. I have yet to see it discussed on ESPN. Like, ‘holy cow, these ‘hatin’-a** Shaniqua’s’, this is racism.’

Whitlock’s statement comes after the WNBA Sunday game when Seattle Storm’s Skylar Diggins-Smith intentionally bumped into Clark and things turned quite noisy between the two franchises. According to several sports enthusiasts, Diggins-Smith and their squad didn’t like how a rookie could beat them in a game.

Whitlock also emphasized how Storm’s head coach Noelle Quinn got into a heated argument with Fever’s head coach Christie Sides during the same match. The 57-year-old felt that if something similar had happened to a Black player, it would have been covered extensively, making headlines every night and being featured on every ESPN show.

Whitlock went on to say; “I'm just sorry – it's racist and it’s bigoted. If this were happening to a Black player by a bunch of White players, this would be leading Sportscenter every night and every ESPN talk show. People called me crazy when I said ‘she won’t be facing death threats like Jackie Robinson, but this might be more difficult than Jackie Robinson.’”

It is important to note that back in history, Robinson faced intense racism from fans, opposing players, and even some of his own teammates. He endured racial slurs, threats, and discrimination, both on and off the field. However, he broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball in 1947 and became the first Black player in the league.

Besides, Jason Whitlock isn’t the only one who has backed Caitlin Clark after her rift with the Seattle Storm. Lately, Dave Portnoy too raised his voice on Diggins-Smith for assaulting Clark.

According to the 47-year-old American businessman, the Storm’s point guard and her coach were expressing complaints after the game. Moreover, he even criticized the WNBA league as they failed to handle the 22-year-old player and the Indiana Fever.

Although several sports enthusiasts have backed Clark, she has not yet commented on this matter. The rookie player is instead more determined on her game and is thus breaking several records while also earning unwavering love and support from fans alike.

