Jason Whitlock Clowns Bill Belichick Over 24-Year-Old GF Jordon Hudson: ‘Being Led Around By His P*n*s’

Jason Whitlock, a veteran sports journalist, has a lot to say about former New England coach Bill Belichick and his relationship with former cheerleader Jordan Huson. Although it is clear that practically everyone, from NFL fans to the media, is upset with Belichick for dating a woman three times younger than him.

Jason referred to him as a "clown who is being led around by his P*n*s" because of his relationship with a cheerleader 48 years younger than him, and he believes it may prevent him from landing another NFL job.

Jason Whitlock thinks Bill Belichick is undermining his reputation

Jason Whitlock slammed Bill Belichick on his YouTube channel for dating a woman 48 years younger than him. Previously, he said that this might harm Bill's reputation in the NFL, as he is one of the most successful coaches in the league.

Jason stated on his YouTube channel, "He's undermining his reputation; he doesn't check the box." He looks like a clown, makes a mockery of himself, and is led around by his p*nis. That is not leadership, and it does not satisfy the standards."

Coach Prime, Belichick, Redick, & Antonio Pierce Lower the Standard for Leadership | Ep 725

There have been many online thoughts about Belichick since the news broke that he is dating someone old enough to be his granddaughter, and it was also covered on a recent episode of Mike Evans' 104.3 The Fan sports radio show.

The duo met for the first time on a flight in February 2021, where he signed a copy of her textbook and they took a photo together. They began dating after Bill separated from his long-term partner, Linda Holliday, in 2023.

Bill Belichick and Jordan Huson have been living together for six months

According to TMZ, the famed former Patriots coach and ex-cheerleader are already living together. Hudson reportedly moved into the 72-year-old's home in Hingham, Massachusetts, at the beginning of 2024, and TMZ believes that Belichick and Hudson have been almost inseparable since their arrival.

Belichick was spotted cheering on Hudson during a cheerleading competition back in March. The two were previously spotted together on a work trip to Croatia.

Belichick has had a turbulent offseason, with the latest setback being news about his personal life. After 24 years and six Super Bowl rings, Belichick's legendary era with the New England Patriots came to an end. He tried to move quickly to a new team, interviewing with the Atlanta Falcons but was passed up in favor of Raheem Morris.

