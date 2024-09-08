Jason Whitlock Says NFL Won't Show Brittany Mahomes on TV Anymore and Trump Is the Reason — Here's How

Controversial commentator Jason Whitlock recently took aim at NBC for their decision not to televise Brittany Mahomes during the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL opener following her apparent endorsement of Donald Trump.

Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, hit the headlines after showing support for Trump on social media and was notably absent from the broadcast despite her prominent presence during the previous season.

Whitlock, during his YouTube show, expressed his surprise and questioned the absence of Mahomes from the broadcast, suggesting that the network may have opted to avoid addressing her recent involvement in the news cycle. He speculated that NBC may have refrained from showing Mahomes due to her public support for Trump, insinuating that the network was "too scared" to feature her now that she's aligned with Trump.

“I find it very interesting. I feel like nobody is talking about this. I tweeted midway through the third quarter, “I can’t believe they’re not going to show her at some point,” Whitlock said.

Additionally, the seating arrangements at the game, which saw Mahomes sitting away from Taylor Swift , drew significant attention, leading to speculation about their relationship status. Despite the absence of Mahomes from the television broadcast, it's important to note that she and Swift are reported to be still close, as they partied together after the game at a local establishment.

Advertisement

Adding further intrigue to the situation is the contrast between the coverage of Brittany Mahomes and that of Taylor Swift, who was prominently featured on TV screens during the game. Swift, a regular attendee at Chiefs games, has garnered attention for her high-profile relationship with Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

The controversy surrounding the absence of Mahomes on TV and the speculation about her relationship with Swift overshadowed the actual sporting event, bringing attention to the personal lives of those involved.

While the specific motivations behind NBC's decision to limit Mahomes' television exposure remain unconfirmed, the incident has shed light on the intersection of sports, politics, and media coverage.

As the NFL season progresses, it remains to be seen how this incident will continue to unfold and whether it will any better given the political impact on the TV broadcasting, only time will tell.

Also Read: Brittany Mahomes Revealing How Patrick Helped Her Handle Trolls Over Donald Trump Support Sparks Even More Mockery