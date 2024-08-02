Hip-hop icon Jay-Z has found himself at the center of controversy after choosing to perform at Tom Brady's Hall of Fame ceremony instead of participating in events celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary.

The decision of Jay-Z has resulted in outrage among fans and cultural commentators, who accuse the rapper-turned-businessman of prioritizing money over his roots in the hip-hop community.

Dr. Umar Johnson accuses Jay-Z of betraying the black community

Pan-African activist and speaker Dr Umar Johnson has been particularly vocal in his criticism of Jay-Z's decision.

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Johnson expressed his disappointment, stating, "If it wasn't for hip hop music and culture, he might not be the megastar, mega-billionaire that he is. Therefore, I would have to agree that the criticism against Jay-Z is well-earned.

Johnson further goes on about his stance, arguing that Jay-Z had "no right honoring a white man, Tom Brady, who’s never done anything of significance for the Black community, and the NFL, who has destroyed Black men's careers, Colin Kaepernick included, and continues to do so."

The timing of Jay-Z's performance at Brady's event has been particularly controversial because it coincided with numerous celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Johnson emphasized the importance of this milestone, noting, "Most of us will not be around at the 100 anniversary of hip hop. If you are in you 40s, you will be almost 100 years old when the centennial hip hop celebration comes around. So this was really Jay-Z's only moment to honor the culture at the same time the culture was being celebrated."

Fan reactions to Jay-Z performing at Tom Brady’s Hall of Fame ceremony

The controversy has led to heated debates on social media platforms, with many fans expressing their disappointment in Jay-Z's clear cut prioritization of a predominantly white audience over his hip-hop roots.

One critic on social media commented, "Jay didn't perform at any Hip Hop 50 concerts last year where the fans would've known every word to his songs, but he makes time to get ignored by rich folks smh."

Another user added, "He's been catering to them for years atp. He legit don't give af bout nothing but that white money. He's the same person who preaches we need seats at their tables instead of creating our own."

Jay-Z’s performance at Brady's Hall of Fame ceremony

Jay-Z's performance at Tom Brady's Hall of Fame ceremony on June 12 at Gillette Stadium was met with mixed reactions.

While some fans appreciated seeing the rap icon on stage, others noted the apparent lack of enthusiasm from the audience.

The rapper opened his set with a Public Service Announcement (Interlude) from his 2003 album The Black Album, a choice that seemed to highlight the cultural disconnect between the performer and the audience.

One observer remarked, "The disrespect of that crowd to the Jay legacy is wild. Do they realize how rare this is?"

This latest controversy comes in the context of Jay-Z's ongoing business relationship with the NFL. In 2019, the rapper faced similar criticism when he partnered with the league following the alleged blackballing of Colin Kaepernick for his national anthem protests.

Jay-Z's contributions to hip-hop culture

It's worth noting that Jay-Z has not been entirely absent from hip-hop's 50th-anniversary celebrations.

He curated a free multimedia exhibition called The Book of HOV at the Brooklyn Public Library, which explored his impact as a musician, innovator, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

The exhibit featured thousands of artifacts from Jay-Z's career, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic outfits, and prestigious awards.

It also included a recreation of Baseline Studios, where the rapper crafted classic albums like The Blueprint and The Black Album.