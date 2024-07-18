Jaylen Brown Called Out by Former NBA Star After Allegedly Insulting Bronny James: ‘His First 3 Games Were Just Like Bronny’

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has found himself at the center of controversy after making remarks regarding NBA rookie Bronny James during the offseason. Brown's comments are perceived as a critique of James' slow start as a professional player.

After Brown himself tweeted to clarify his stance on the viral video, it has now prompted former NBA star Gilbert Arenas to offer a rebuttal, urging patience and understanding for the young athlete's development.

Gilbert Arenas call out Jaylen Brown over Bronny James’ insult

James, the son of basketball icon LeBron James, was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in the recent NBA Draft. Right after the staging, there has been major skepticism about his potential.

His underwhelming performance in the summer league, particularly a 2-9 shooting debut and a combined 0-15 from beyond the arc in subsequent games, further fueled doubts about his abilities.

In response to James' struggles, Jaylen Brown made a controversial statement, suggesting, "I don't think Bronny is a pro." The comment, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, drew swift backlash before Brown later issued an apology .

Now, former NBA player Gilbert Arenas weighed in on the situation, emphasizing the need for patience and citing Brown's own experience as a testament to a player's potential for improvement.

Arenas directly lashed out at Brown through his podcast show, and said, “Jaylen Brown, do you know what they said about him in summer league?” he asked. “He was the 3rd pick in the NBA Draft. The first three games, just like Bronny, Bronny was 6-26, and Jaylen Brown was 5-26 from the field in his first three games in summer league.”

Arenas highlighted Brown's initial struggles in the summer league, where he shot 5-26 from the field in his first three games, drawing a parallel to James' early challenges. Arenas also pointed out that despite Brown's difficult start, there was no widespread criticism or pressure on him and voiced the importance of allowing young players to develop without undue scrutiny.

Gilbert Arenas defended Lakers 4-year guaranteed contract to Bronny James

Despite Bronny James' underwhelming start with the Los Angeles Lakers, the decision to sign him to a guaranteed four-year contract has received support from former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. Arenas defended the Lakers' choice, emphasizing that the heavy scrutiny faced by Bronny is unwarranted, especially given his status as a second-round pick.

He expressed discontent with the media's treatment of Bronny, asserting that the expectations for a second-round pick are unrealistic, and that the coverage of him is disproportionate to his place in the draft. Although Arenas' perspective may be influenced by his close bond with Bronny, it could not be denied that the young guard deserves time and space to develop, especially given his potential and drive.

Arenas' staunch support for Bronny stems from their close relationship and training history. Known for his dedication to training during his time in the NBA, Arenas was handpicked by LeBron James to mentor and train his sons, including Bronny. Having closely observed Bronny's abilities and work ethic, Arenas firmly believes in the young guard's potential to succeed in the NBA.

Despite Bronny's initial struggles on the court, Arenas remains confident that with time and experience, the talented prospect will rise to stardom, echoing his belief in Bronny's long-term success.

