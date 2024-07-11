Jaylen Brown Calls Out Team USA Sponsor After Derrick White Replaces Injured Kawhi Leonard in Olympics Roster

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has made headlines by calling out a Team USA sponsor after Derrick White was selected to replace the injured Kawhi Leonard on the Olympic roster. The controversy began when it was announced that Leonard would not be participating in the Paris Olympics, citing the need to prepare for the upcoming NBA season.

Shortly after, Jaylen Brown posted a cryptic message that fans and media interpreted as his reaction to his teammate Derrick White being chosen as Leonard's replacement.

Jaylen Brown lashes out at Nike after Derrick White replaced injured Kawhi Leonard

Derrick White was the latest addition on the USA roster, who replaced the injured Kawhi Leonard. The national team’s official X/Twitter account tweeted about the 33-year-old star withdrawing from the Paris Olympics due to his sore right knee.

However, this roster shuffle did not go well for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. While it initially seemed odd for Brown to express frustration with his teammate being chosen, he took it a step further by calling out Nike, implying that the sponsor might have influenced the decision.

First, Brown tweeted with magnifying glasses emojis, hinting he’s speculating about the replacement. Later on, he directly tagged Nike in his tweet and wrote, “This what we doing?”

Grant Hill ruled out Nike’s role in picking Derrick White over Jaylen Brown after Kawhi Leonard’s withdrawal

Team USA's managing director, Grant Hill, explained the decision to select Derrick White over Jaylen Brown for the national basketball team. Hill emphasized that the choice was solely based on basketball-related factors.

With the unfortunate absence of Kawhi Leonard due to injury, Hill shared the challenge of assembling a cohesive team while having to make tough decisions, even if it meant leaving out players he personally admires and respects.

Despite Leonard's optimism about his physical condition, concerns about his injury history, including a torn ACL and a recent meniscus injury on his right knee, prompted USA Basketball staff to reevaluate his participation after observing his training camp performance.

Following the assessment, USA Basketball called upon Boston Celtics guard Derrick White to replace Kawhi Leonard on the Olympic roster. Hill highlighted White's consistent performance and adaptability as a crucial factor in the selection.

However, the disappointment expressed by Jaylen Brown following his exclusion from Team USA in favor of his Celtics teammate, Derrick White, hinted at potential external influences on the decision-making process. Brown's insinuation that Nike may have played a role in USA Basketball's choice added a layer of complexity to the situation.

Given Brown's prior criticisms of Nike and his outspoken views on ethical matters involving the company.

