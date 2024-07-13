Jaylen Brown Considers Anthony Edwards as Team USA's No. 1 Option Over Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday

The 2024 Summer Olympics are just a few days away, and Team USA has selected some of the best talent in its basketball group phase. Currently, three players from the Boston Celtics franchise are going to Paris to represent Team USA in the Olympics.

Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday are among the players set to compete in the Olympics. However, Jaylen Brown won't be seen flying to France for the game. Nonetheless, despite these strong teammates, the American basketball shooting guard feels that Minnesota Timberwolves’s Anthony Edwards is currently the team USA’s No. 1 option.

Jaylen Brown recently commented on an Instagram post of Edwards only to praise the Timberwolves’ player by calling him the no 1 choice for the Team USA roster.

This came after Edwards called himself Team USA’s first option just last week. This is considerable as the player has put up a career-high 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game last year.

Nonetheless, everyone's attention shifted to Brown naming Edwards as the top choice instead of praising his own teammates. Some even felt that the 2024 NBA Finals MVP winner was disappointed for not getting selected in the 12-man roster and thus didn't root for his teammates.

It also sparked debates among fans and analysts. This is considerable, as when Derrick White replaced Kawhi Leonard on the team roster, Brown shared a cryptic tweet, making fans feel that way.

It is important to note that while Anthony Edwards eyes a starting role, Team USA boasts a powerhouse roster primed to steal the show. Let’s uncover the full roster.

With Jaylen Brown not playing, here's a look into the 12-man Team USA roster

The 2024 Basketball Roster for Team USA includes a mix of veteran leadership and exciting young talent. The Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, will coach the team as they begin their Olympic journey in Paris on July 28.

Among the players are Devin Booker and Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, Steph Curry from the Golden State Warriors, Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tyrese Haliburton from the Indiana Pacers, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics, LeBron James and Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers, Bam Adebayo from the Miami Heat, and Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers.

