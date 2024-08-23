Jaylen Brown Disses Kevin Porter Jr Over ex-GF Kysre Gondrezick: ‘Learned To Touch Her Without Using My Hands’

To put it mildly, Jaylen Brown's summer has been quite crazy. Brown was left off Team USA's roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, despite winning the NBA Finals MVP award and winning his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in June.

He subsequently got into a heated dispute with Nike and Grant Hill, the latter of whom called him a conspiracy theorist for believing he was cut from the roster. Now that the Olympics were over and Team USA had won gold for the second time, Brown might have grown weary of the headlines in the basketball press. Well, on Thursday, he disproved the opinions of many people.

Brown decided to participate in a brand-new song called "Just Do It," which features hip-hop artist ASAP Ferg and will be released on August 23 at midnight. In the end, snippets of the song were made public, one of which featured a jab at former Houston Rockets player Kevin Porter Jr.

“I learned how to touch her [Kysre Gondrezick] without using my hands," Brown said. This clearly alludes to the huge controversy Porter found himself in after entering a guilty plea to misdemeanor assault and harassment charges related to the WNBA player at a Manhattan hotel in September of last year.

Porter's girlfriend Gondrezick was allegedly beaten by him, leaving her with a deep gash above her right eye and covered in blood, according to the prosecution. Porter was then a member of the Rockets; however, the following day, he was waived and traded to Oklahoma City. He spent a season playing abroad in Greece, but in July he signed a multi-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers to return to the NBA.

Making the diss even more painful, Gondrezick has been spotted with Brown at the 2024 ESPY Awards and the Celtics championship parade, allegedly confirming that the two are currently dating. After making five appearances for the Chicago Sky this season, she was waived in June.

Before he finally gets ready for the 2024–25 NBA season in the fall, Brown is making sure his crazy summer comes to an end with a bang. The Celtics star will remember this summer despite its ups and downs. Brown is one of the highest-paid players in the NBA and alongside Tatum, he will lead the title defense for the Boston Celtics.

