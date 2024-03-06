Who is Jaylen Brown’s rumored girlfriend? All about Bernice Burgos

Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics' current shooting guard in the NBA, is a former college basketball player for the California Golden Bears. The Celtics picked him as the third overall choice in the 2016 NBA draft.

Known for his noteworthy stats, Brown averages 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Measuring 6'6" and weighing 223 pounds, he's a pivotal player for the Celtics, displaying his talents in numerous games.

Brown has shown consistent strength in his performances throughout his career, winning multiple accolades, such as NBA All-Rookie Team and All-NBA honors.

Jaylen Brown and Bernice Burgos, rumored to be in a relationship, haven't made their coupling official as of November 2023, the evidence suggests they have been together since September 2022.

Leaked images and stories indicate their romance, further supported by Burgos' attendance at Celtics games during the NBA regular season, despite a formal confirmation still pending.

Who is Bernice Burgos?

At 43, model and influencer Bernice Burgos captivates a staggering number of 7.3 million fans solely on Instagram, courtesy of her vibrant Bronx charm.

Beyond her glamorous magazine cover appearances, Burgos embraces motherhood with two daughters and even grandmotherhood. Her elder daughter Ashley gave Burgos her first granddaughter, India Ava Aisha, in February 2018 when Burgos was just 15.

Despite societal age norms, Burgos continues her modeling career with determination, representing a spirit that goes beyond the ordinary.

Her fame primarily stems from her work as a video vixen, starring in numerous music videos by renowned artists like Drake and J.Cole.

Bernice Burgos’ Age

Bernice Burgos, aged 43 as of 2024, was born on April 17, 1980, and grew up in the Bronx, New York, USA.

Bernice Burgos’ Daughter

As a renowned model, Bernice also carries the label of a proud mother to her two children, Ashley Burgos and Sarai Burgos.

Although being a mother and grandmother of one, Bernice often gets mistaken for being her eldest daughter's sister. This misconception often leaves fans baffled, unable to fathom her being a grandmother.

Bernice proudly parents two children, Ashley and Sarai Burgos. Ashley was conceived when Bernice was just 15 years old. Despite the shame Bernice felt for becoming pregnant so young and the initial rejection from her father, she embraced motherhood.

Ashely Marie Burgos

Ashley Marie Burgos, also known as Amarie, is more than just the daughter of well-known personality Bernice Burgos.

Born on May 9, 1996, in New York City, Ashley herself has stepped into the limelight as an Instagram star, model, and entrepreneur where she boasts over 30,000 followers.

Despite her less-than-ideal birth circumstances, Ashley has managed to carve out her niche in the modeling and entrepreneurial worlds.

Following in her mother’s path, Ashley welcomed her daughter, India, into the world in February 2018 at the age of 21. With her resilience and determination, Ashley has made a name for herself as a social media influencer and entrepreneur.

Much like her mother Bernice, Ashley has shown the world that she can handle both motherhood and a successful career with grace.

Saria Burgos

Sarai Burgos, born in 2006 in the United States, grew up in the Bronx, New York.

Now 18 years old, Sarai was born a decade after her elder sister, Ashley Burgos. Her birthplace is the Bronx, part of the United States.

Educated in the Bronx, Sarai completed her elementary schooling and high school education successfully.

She now eagerly anticipates attending college, unless she has already begun her undergraduate studies.

How did Jaylen Brown and Bernice Burgos meet?

Brown, 26, and Burgos believed to be 43 years old, were first connected in September 2022, reportedly seen dancing together in a New York City pub.

In February, the NBA star and model were allegedly spotted getting cozy on the beach, according to photos that surfaced on social media.

During that month, Burgos also hinted at a Valentine’s Day celebration with an unidentified man.

Burgos further ignited social media buzz in April, sharing videos from her romantic birthday celebration at Rare Steakhouse at Encore Boston Harbor.

Jaylen Brown and Bernice Burgos Relationship Timeline

In September 2022, observers first saw the pair dancing in a New York City pub.

Even though they never officially acknowledged their relationship, Bernice attended Celtics games during the NBA regular season.

Snaps from February showed the couple getting cozy on the beach. Burgos, a model and influencer from The Bronx, has a significant following on social media.

As of March 2024, there is no confirmation that Jaylen Brown is married to Bernice Burgos. Their relationship status remains unconfirmed despite speculation and rumors.

What does Bernice Burgos do for a living?

Bernice Burgos, a multi-talented individual, has gained fame as an Instagram model with over 7 million followers.

She has also pursued acting, appearing in films like "True to the Game 2" (2020) and "The Impact New York" (2024).

Furthermore, she has been featured in music videos, including "Rick Ross Feat. Wale & Drake: Diced Pineapples" (2012) and "DJ Khaled Feat. Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, August Alsina, Jeremih, Future & Rick Ross: Do You Mind" (2016). Her career encompasses modeling, acting, and social media influence.

Bernice Burgos Net Worth

Bernice Burgos' net worth is estimated to be around $2 million in 2024, stemming from her successful career in the entertainment industry, particularly in modeling.

Despite her financial success, she continues to be a prominent figure known for her work and achievements in various ventures.

What is Bernice Burgos’ Social Media?

Bernice Burgos actively uses Twitter and Instagram under the handles @berniceburgos92 and @realberniceburgos.

Her Twitter account, @berniceburgos92, is public with 50.2k followers and 22.2 followers, where she posts, replies, and shares media.

On Instagram, @realberniceburgos has a following of 7.3M.

Additionally, she manages a YouTube channel named Real Bernice Burgos, where she shares various content.

