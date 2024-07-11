Jaylen Brown Joins Patrick Mahomes, Simone Biles, Caitlin Clark and More for Espy Awards Amid Olympic 2024 Snub

After clinching the NBA title and becoming the MVP, Jaylen Brown is having the time of life. With that, it was expected that he might get a chance if, by god’s chance, someone got injured. Kwahi Leonard came into the picture.

Leonard, who has been dealing with persistent knee discomfort and inflammation for months, will not represent the United States at the Paris Olympics, USA Basketball confirmed Wednesday.

After this, the obvious choice was Jaylen Brown, but Derrick White was instead selected. Jaylen Brown didn't seem to disguise his unhappiness at being missed in favor of his Celtics teammate, and he suggested Nike may have impacted USA Basketball's decision:



Jaylen Brown is nominated for the ESPY Awards

But Jaylen Brown now might have something to be happy about, as he has been nominated for the ESPY Awards. Jaylen Brown, a Boston Celtics guard, and Marietta native, has been nominated for the ESPY "Championship Performance" award. According to reports, Brown's effort contributed to the Celtics winning their first NBA title in 16 years, so he should be nominated this year.

He is not alone. Shohei Ohtani, designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Juju Watkins, a USC women's basketball star, are among the contenders expected to win awards Thursday evening at the annual ESPY Awards in Hollywood.

Simone Biles, Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, and Patrick Mahomes are among the top nominations for the annual sports awards event, recognizing the finest athletes, teams, and plays of the year.

All ESPY Award Nominees

Best athlete, men's sports Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels/Dodgers Scottie Scheffler, Golf Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers





Best athlete, women's sports Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball Coco Gauff, Tennis Nelly Korda, Golf A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces







Best breakthrough athlete Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans Juju Watkins, USC Women’s Basketball Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs





Best record-breaking performance 49ers Christian McCaffrey scores a TD for a record-breaking 17 straight games Caitlin Clark becomes NCAA’s All-Time Scoring Leader, breaking Pete Maravich’s Record Tara VanDerveer, Stanford Women’s Basketball – gets 1,203rd win to pass Coach K for most by any coach in NCAA basketball history Max Verstappen wins record 10th consecutive race with victory at Italian Grand Prix





Best championship performance Michigan's Blake Corum and Will Johnson, 2024 College Football National Championship MVPs Kayla Martello, Boston College Women's Lacrosse Midge Purce, NJ/NY Gotham FC – NWSL Championship MVP Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics





Best comeback athlete Simone Biles, Gymnast Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans





Best play Jayda Coleman calls GAME sending Oklahoma to their 4th Straight Championship (6/4/24) Anthony Edwards Dunk of the Year (3/18/24) Alabama scores on 4th & 31 to win Auburn (11/25/23) Lamar Jackson Caught His Own Pass & Ran With it (1/28/24)





Best team South Carolina Gamecocks, NCAA Women’s Basketball Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Michigan Wolverines, NCAA Football Las Vegas Aces, WNBA University of Connecticut Huskies, NCAA Men’s Basketball Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball Boston Celtics, NBA Florida Panthers, NHL Texas Rangers, MLB





Best college athlete, men's sports Jayden Daniels, LSU Football Zach Edey, Purdue Men’s Basketball Ousmane Sylla, Clemson Soccer Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame Lacrosse





Best college athlete, women's sports Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball Sarah Franklin, Wisconsin Volleyball Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse





Best athlete with a disability Jaydin Blackwell World Champion Sprinter Ezra Frech, World Champion High Jumper Brenna Huckaby Snowboarding Champion Oksana Masters, Cross-Country Skier/Hand Cyclist





Best NFL player Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers





Best MLB player Ronald Acuña, Atlanta Braves Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels Corey Seager, Texas Rangers





Best NHL player Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers





Best NBA player Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics





Best WNBA player Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces





Best driver Ryan Blaney, NASCAR Matt Hagan, NHRA Álex Palou, IndyCar Max Verstappen, F1





Best UFC fighter Islam Makhachev Sean O’Malley Alex Pereira Zhang Weili





Best boxer Terence Crawford Seniesa Estrada Naoya Inoue Oleksandr Usyk





Best soccer player Aitana Bonmatí, Spain Naomi Girma, USWNT Vinicius Junior, Brazil/Real Madrid Kylian Mbappé, France/Real Madrid





Best golfer Nelly Korda Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Lilia Vu




