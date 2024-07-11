Jaylen Brown Joins Patrick Mahomes, Simone Biles, Caitlin Clark and More for Espy Awards Amid Olympic 2024 Snub

Jaylen Brown might have something to be happy about after he couldn’t make it in the USA team for the Paris Olympics after being crowned NBA MVP.

By Blesson Daniel
Published on Jul 11, 2024  |  10:49 PM IST |  5.8K
Jaylen Brown [Credit-Instagram@fchwpo]
Jaylen Brown [Credit-Instagram@fchwpo]

After clinching the NBA title and becoming the MVP, Jaylen Brown is having the time of life. With that, it was expected that he might get a chance if, by god’s chance, someone got injured. Kwahi Leonard came into the picture. 

Leonard, who has been dealing with persistent knee discomfort and inflammation for months, will not represent the United States at the Paris Olympics, USA Basketball confirmed Wednesday.

After this, the obvious choice was Jaylen Brown, but Derrick White was instead selected. Jaylen Brown didn't seem to disguise his unhappiness at being missed in favor of his Celtics teammate, and he suggested Nike may have impacted USA Basketball's decision:
 



Jaylen Brown is nominated for the ESPY Awards

But Jaylen Brown now might have something to be happy about, as he has been nominated for the ESPY Awards. Jaylen Brown, a Boston Celtics guard, and Marietta native, has been nominated for the ESPY "Championship Performance" award. According to reports, Brown's effort contributed to the Celtics winning their first NBA title in 16 years, so he should be nominated this year.

He is not alone. Shohei Ohtani, designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Juju Watkins, a USC women's basketball star, are among the contenders expected to win awards Thursday evening at the annual ESPY Awards in Hollywood.

Simone Biles, Caitlin Clark, Coco Gauff, and Patrick Mahomes are among the top nominations for the annual sports awards event, recognizing the finest athletes, teams, and plays of the year.

All ESPY Award Nominees

Best athlete, men's sports

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels/Dodgers

Scottie Scheffler, Golf

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers


 

Best athlete, women's sports

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Women’s Basketball

Coco Gauff, Tennis

Nelly Korda, Golf

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces



 

Best breakthrough athlete

Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Juju Watkins, USC Women’s Basketball

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs


 

Best record-breaking performance

49ers Christian McCaffrey scores a TD for a record-breaking 17 straight games

Caitlin Clark becomes NCAA’s All-Time Scoring Leader, breaking Pete Maravich’s Record

Tara VanDerveer, Stanford Women’s Basketball – gets 1,203rd win to pass Coach K for most by any coach in NCAA basketball history

Max Verstappen wins record 10th consecutive race with victory at Italian Grand Prix


 

Best championship performance

Michigan’s Blake Corum and Will Johnson, 2024 College Football National Championship MVPs

Kayla Martello, Boston College Women’s Lacrosse

Midge Purce, NJ/NY Gotham FC – NWSL Championship MVP

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics


 

Best comeback athlete

Simone Biles, Gymnast

Paige Bueckers, University of Connecticut Women’s Basketball

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans


 

Best play

Jayda Coleman calls GAME sending Oklahoma to their 4th Straight Championship (6/4/24)

Anthony Edwards Dunk of the Year (3/18/24)

Alabama scores on 4th & 31 to win Auburn (11/25/23)

Lamar Jackson Caught His Own Pass & Ran With it (1/28/24)


 

Best team

South Carolina Gamecocks, NCAA Women’s Basketball

Kansas City Chiefs, NFL

Michigan Wolverines, NCAA Football

Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

University of Connecticut Huskies, NCAA Men’s Basketball

Oklahoma Sooners, NCAA Softball

Boston Celtics, NBA

Florida Panthers, NHL

Texas Rangers, MLB


 

Best college athlete, men's sports

Jayden Daniels, LSU Football

Zach Edey, Purdue Men’s Basketball

Ousmane Sylla, Clemson Soccer

Pat Kavanagh, Notre Dame Lacrosse


 

Best college athlete, women's sports

Haleigh Bryant, LSU Gymnastics

Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball

Sarah Franklin, Wisconsin Volleyball

Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse


 

Best athlete with a disability

Jaydin Blackwell World Champion Sprinter

Ezra Frech, World Champion High Jumper

Brenna Huckaby Snowboarding Champion

Oksana Masters, Cross-Country Skier/Hand Cyclist


 

Best NFL player

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers


 

Best MLB player

Ronald Acuña, Atlanta Braves

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Corey Seager, Texas Rangers


 

Best NHL player

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers


 

Best NBA player

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics


 

Best WNBA player

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut Sun

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces


 

Best driver

Ryan Blaney, NASCAR

Matt Hagan, NHRA

Álex Palou, IndyCar

Max Verstappen, F1


 

Best UFC fighter

Islam Makhachev

Sean O’Malley

Alex Pereira

Zhang Weili


 

Best boxer

Terence Crawford

Seniesa Estrada

Naoya Inoue

Oleksandr Usyk


 

Best soccer player

Aitana Bonmatí, Spain

Naomi Girma, USWNT

Vinicius Junior, Brazil/Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé, France/Real Madrid


 

Best golfer

Nelly Korda

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Lilia Vu


 

Best tennis player

Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic

Coco Gauff

Iga Swiatek

 

 

