Jaylen Brown Loses NBA Championship Ring During Celtics Parade; Offers Big Regards For Safe Return

Celtics star Jaylen Brown has already lost his NBA championship ring and is now offering fans a reward for their help as he scrambles to get it back. Brown was named Finals MVP after leading the Celtics to victory over the Mavericks in Game 5 on Monday. But just days later, during the Celtics championship parade on Friday, he lost his ring, which he shared with fans the following night.

The reigning MVP Jaylen Brown asked for a favor from the Boston Celtics fans. After a mishap at the parade, the 27-year-old posted a picture of the ring on his Instagram story, offering a 'big reward' for its return. He then deleted that story and posted a close-up look of the ring on his hand.

How did Jaylen Brown lose his Championship ring?

Jaylen Brown vowed to have a blast at the Boston Celtics' championship parade. The newly named NBA Finals MVP was still soaked in champagne when he told reporters that he couldn’t wait to celebrate with the fans. On Saturday, thousands gathered along the street to celebrate the team’s 18th championship.

Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis, and their teammates engaged with fans who had waited for hours to see them. “JB” was even seen dancing on one of the buses with his family and friends. However, the wild celebration led to an unfortunate outcome. In one photo from the parade, Brown was seen atop a parade float pumping his fist, seemingly without the ring on either of his hands.

Taking to his Instagram, Jaylen Brown wrote, “Reward for whoever finds this ring lost it at the parade,” with an upside-down smiley face. He posted and then deleted this story offering a 'big reward' for the ring, later posting a story with a closer look at the ring.

When Klay Thompson lost his championship ring and hat at the Parade in 2022

Klay Thompson’s love of being on the water in his boat is well-known. As he drove to the Warriors parade in his boat, the championship hat he received after Golden State won Game 6 flew into the bay. This incident set the tone for the rest of the parade. Thompson replaced the hat with a Brandon Belt captain’s hat from the San Francisco Giants.

That wasn’t the end, however. There was a lot of alcohol consumed at the Warriors parade. Thompson, in particular, seemed to be indulging quite a bit. Perhaps, the booze contributed to his stumble, during which he accidentally knocked over a fan before helping them up.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse, they did. While greeting fans at the parade, Thompson appeared to drop one of his championship rings. With four rings, it’s understandable that keeping track of all of them could be tricky. Fortunately, Klay found the ring, kissed it, and continued enjoying the parade.