Jaylen Brown Opens Up on Jayson Tatum DNPs at 2024 Paris OlympicsAfter NBA Championship Win

Jaylen Brown finally addressed the growing buzz surrounding his longtime teammate Jayson Tatum’s surprising lack of playing time during Team USA's gold medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Coming off their NBA Championship win with the Boston Celtics, many expected Brown to have more to say on the matter, but his response was subtle and to the point.

Jaylen Brown, the current MVP of the NBA Finals, was left off of Team USA's roster for the Olympics in Paris. Rather, teammates Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Jayson Tatum represented the Celtics abroad. But Tatum found that his time at the Olympics was both sad and unforgettable. Fans and commentators alike were alerted to Tatum's low playing time, which included two DNPs (who did not play), even though Team USA won gold.



In a conversation with NBC Sports Bay Area (as reported by Noa Dalzell on X), Brown was asked about his feelings over Tatum's dearth of Olympics playing time. Brown chose a more diplomatic approach rather than getting deeper into the dispute.



“I don’t have any comments right now,” Brown said. “I’m focused on the Oakland XChange, and I’m excited about that. Jayson will be fine. Jayson Tatum will be fine.”

Brown was able to avoid the raging controversy over Tatum's Olympic experience with those few remarks. It was evident that Brown would have rather drawn attention to Oakland XChange, his most recent partnership with Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd designed to promote youth and community development. His remarks imply that he still believes in Tatum's fortitude and capacity to move forward in spite of the issue.



The NBA community reacts to Tatum’s Olympic role

The NBA community's outcry over Jayson Tatum's small Olympic involvement has been quite vocal. Some people, such as NBA great Carmelo Anthony, think Tatum ought to use his annoyances as motivation. Anthony went so far as to say that Tatum ought to be concerned about his lack of playing time and should receive better treatment.



Others, like Kevin Garnett, complimented Tatum's poise, observing that the premier player for the Celtics acted maturely and professionally in the circumstances. Tatum, for his part, has mostly refrained from commenting on the subject in order to concentrate on getting ready for the forthcoming NBA season.



Media and fans speculate on Brown and Tatum’s relationship

Although Jaylen Brown's succinct reaction might not seem like a big deal, it hasn't stopped fans and the media from making assumptions about how his relationship with Tatum is going. The team's recent success has been largely attributed to the duo, who will also help the Celtics win an NBA Championship in 2024. Rumors regarding possible conflict between the two performers persist despite their success.



According to a new theory put out by former NBA player Lou Williams, the league is increasingly attempting to match Brown and Tatum against one another. Williams stated that he doesn't understand why their relationship is receiving so much attention when they have just gotten better and complemented each other on the court.



“I’m trying to wrap my mind around the league trying to pit them against each other when they’ve never done that to two superstars. I’ve never seen that,” Williams remarked on a podcast with Jamal Crawford.



Celtics Eye Back-to-Back Titles



Regardless of whether Brown and Tatum are at odds, one thing is certain: they are both committed to winning more titles for Boston. Following an NBA Finals victory and a stellar 2023–24 season, the Celtics have reloaded with important players like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics are expected to make a long playoff run in 2024–25 with an even better lineup on paper.



As one of the league's most formidable teams, Brown and Tatum continue to put winning back-to-back titles above all else, regardless of rumors or chatter from the outside. If they are successful, most of the discussion about their connection, whether it comes from observers, fans, or rival athletes, will probably become less important.



