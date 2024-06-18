Jaylen Brown or Jayson Taytum: Who Won 2024 NBA Finals MVP?

Sixteen years ago today, the Celtics secured their 17th NBA championship. Now, after Boston cruised to a 106-88 victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, they have set a new record with 18 championships, winning the series 4-1 and adding another title to their tally.

This win propelled the Celtics past the Los Angeles Lakers, a team with whom they once shared the record for the most championships in NBA history. Since that moment, the Celtics have continued their victorious streak, guided by their stars, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Drafted in 2016 and 2017, respectively, these two had their moments of triumph on the grandest stage of basketball.

Who won the NBA Finals MVP?

Jaylen Brown emerged as the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, propelling the Boston Celtics to an impressive playoff victory, which included defeating the Dallas Mavericks in just five games. Throughout the series, Brown delivered a remarkable average of 22.6 points per game, turning heads with his striking performances in Games 3 and 5. Despite strong competition from his teammate, Jayson Tatum, it was Brown who clinched the MVP title.

His significant role in defending Luka Doncic was indeed a game-changer. Serving as the Celtics' anchor during the series, he hit a decisive jumper towards the end of the fourth quarter, securing Game 3.

Following his earlier accolade as the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Brown has triumphed again, earning the champion's title and the NBA Finals MVP.

How is the NBA MVP determined?

The panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters from the United States and Canada determines the NBA MVP through voting. Each member of the panel submits a ballot with their top five picks for MVP, allocating points on a scale of 10-7-5-3-1 for each player. The NBA MVP is the player who accumulates the most total points.

Have a look at the last five years MVPs:

2024: Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

2023: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

2022: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

2020: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

