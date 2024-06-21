Jaylen Brown Reignites Beef With Stephen A Smith at Boston Celtics' Championship Parade

On Friday, the Boston Celtics will parade through the city in celebration of their NBA record 18th championship. They had yet another chance to make fun of the critics who had been doubting them the entire season.

Finals MVP Jaylen Brown decided to take advantage of the occasion to make fun of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith by wearing a T-shirt that read, "state your source."

What’s the beef between Stephen A Smith and Jaylen Brown?

This alludes to the disagreement that Brown and Smith had when the latter mentioned an unnamed NBA source who claimed that Brown's ego made him unmarketable. In response, Brown merely asked Smith to reveal his source.

Following their five-game series victory over the Dallas Mavericks, the Celtics have been taking it easy. The two biggest players on the team, Brown and Jayson Tatum, appear to be having the most fun.

The Celtics proved their doubters wrong

Even after they concluded this season with the best regular season record in the NBA for the campaign, there remained doubts about their ability to win a championship. They proved to everyone that they were capable. They can never lose their championship rings now that they have them. They are winners.

Jaylen Brown won the final MVP

Jaylen Brown had a series of a lifetime in the finals against the Mavericks and he was brilliant on both ends of the pitch. Brown contributed with points, rebounds, steals, blocks and assists. He was the major offensive weapon in the series and kept Jayson Tatum in the shadows in the majority of the games.

His defense on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving got him a lot of accolades from analysts and fans.

