Jaylen Brown Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Remarks on Team USA Snub: ‘Not Afraid of You or Your Resources’

Though Jalen Brown had a phenomenal season, inadequate consideration was given to him regarding his allocation on Team USA for the imminent Paris Olympics. Consequently, after Kawhi Leonard resigned from the team, it was Derrick White, Brown's teammate, who filled the void left by the two-time NBA champion.

Following this snub, Jalen Brown again criticized ESPN senior analyst Stephen A. Smith. Brown recently had an exceptional season earning him the Eastern Conference finals MVP and Finals MVP distinction. His notable achievements led the Celtics to their 18th NBA championship.

Jaylen Brown responds to Stephen A. Smith's criticism over Team USA selection

In response to Stephen A. Smith over the Team USA selections, Jaylen Brown retorted. Stephen A. Smith, on his Twitter, reminded everyone that he had previously justified why Brown wasn't as actively marketed. He suggested that even being an NBA champion and Finals MVP didn't qualify Brown for the team.

Smith tweeted, lamenting the situation, that it was unclear how a player like Brown, who was a top-two player for the Celtics, a top-15 in the world and now worth $300 Million, was omitted from Team USA. Smith was particularly baffled because Brown's teammate, not Tatum, was chosen before him. Smith expressed this concern last night on X, previously known as X.

The Celtic star responded to Smith's critique on X, by asserting his independence, fearlessly saying, "Im not afraid of you or your resources," Brown posted this today.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shaquille O'Neal Blames Himself for Magic's 1995 Finals Loss, Reveals Real Reason

Tatum reflects on the absence of Brown as Team USA faces roster challenges

After defeating Canada in an exhibition game, reporters asked Tatum about the challenges Team USA faced without Brown. Tatum acknowledged that Brown's absence was challenging, considering the number of eligible players to fill the vacancy.

Comments about Nike's potential influence in keeping Brown off the team, due to his past criticism of the brand, were refuted by Team USA managing director Grant Hill. labeled these as mere theories during an interaction with reporters in Las Vegas, including Chris Forsberg from NBC Sports Boston.

Hill highlighted the difficulties of making a team, especially excluding players he admires and follows throughout the season. He mentioned players who had received accolades as Finals MVPs, been part of successful programs, and those who had won gold medals earlier.

Advertisement

The preparations for Team USA continue, with a few more practice matches scheduled before the Olympic group stage match against Nikola Jokic's Serbia on July 28.

ALSO READ: Dillon Brooks Criticized by Fans for Disrespectfully Walking Through Devin Booker During Interview After Team USA Victory