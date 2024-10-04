Jaylen Brown Reveals His Picks for the Most Influential Players in NBA History, LeBron James Left Out

Jaylen Brown appeared on Complex's 'Hot Ones,' where Sean Evans asked him about the most influential figures in the history of the NBA. Brown highlighted Michael Jordan for globalizing the game, Allen Iverson for blending culture with basketball, Kobe Bryant for his mentality, Stephen Curry for changing how the game is played, and Bill Russell for expanding the influence of athletes beyond sports.

Brown explained, "In different categories, you'd look at Michael Jordan for his marketability and globalizing the game, especially during the Olympic era."

He continued, "From a cultural perspective, Allen Iverson was key, integrating music, art, fashion, and the urban essence of basketball."

"Kobe Bryant's mentality has impacted generations and will continue to do so. Steph Curry has influenced the current style of play, with the game now centered around three-point shooting. It's hard to pick just one..."

Brown also noted Bill Russell, saying, "Not just as the winningest player in sports, but how he used his influence beyond basketball. While many players focus on the game, our influence extends beyond sports if we choose to use it."

Interestingly, Brown did not mention LeBron James, whose global impact on basketball is significant. James has set a blueprint for star athletes to extend their careers beyond their primes while maintaining high performance.

The snub likely wasn’t intentional. Besides James, Brown's list is quite thorough, including many of the NBA's key figures from various eras.

During the same interview, Brown was asked about his "Welcome to the NBA" moment. He humorously recalled receiving his first NBA paycheck. Coming from modest beginnings, Brown had never handled that kind of money before and mentioned a $182,000 check he received from the Celtics.

"When the first check hit my bank account, that was my welcome. I told them to mail it to me so I could hold it and feel it. I wanted to see and touch my first check."

"The first check was around $182K. As an 18-year-old coming from a single-parent household, seeing $182K on that first check felt like a true 'Welcome to the NBA.'"

That amount of money can be transformative for a young player from a middle-class, single-parent background. Fortunately, Brown avoided the typical rookie mistake of spending all his money immediately.

Brown’s earnings continued to grow. Last year, he signed a five-year, $285 million contract extension with the Celtics, the largest in NBA history at the time. His teammate Jayson Tatum later surpassed it with a $315 million deal.

