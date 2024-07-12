Jaylen Brown Sends NBA Fans Into a Frenzy After Showing Up to ESPYS With ‘Beautiful Date’ Kysre Gondrezick: ‘That Brotha Is Winning’

The star-studded stage of ESPY got a hot topic to buzz around. After helping the Boston Celtics bag their 18th NBA Championship title, star guard Jaylen Brown seems to have found his ring.

This year's NBA Finals MVP, gave a glimpse of his latest love interest while rocking the carpets of the organized show at Dolby Theater in LA. Brown was spotted holding arm-in-arm with WNBA star Kysre Gondrezick and the basketball fans couldn’t stop gushing over it.

Jaylen Brown sends NBA fans in a frenzy over Kysre Gondrezick

Jaylen Brown attracted the most attention out of all the stars that arrived at the function. Later, the beautifully posed Instagram post fueled the fire of speculation regarding his dating rumor with Kysre Gondrezick.

His fans and followers seemed to gush over the surprising sighting on the red carpets. While JB was busy handling his date for the night, Instagram fans kept buzzing over his relationship speculation.

A fan showed complete admiration for the NBA star and commented, “That brotha is winning in all aspects of life."

Another follower seemed to make sarcastic Avengers remarks as he wrote, ”Mans just collecting all the infinity stones.”

A fan also wrote, “ That man ain’t worried bout no Olympics he got the gold medal alr.”

“JB having himself a legendary run this year,” another follower wrote while acknowledging Brown’s successful NBA season.

Jaylen Brown called Kysre Gondrezick his ‘beautiful date’

While his die hard fans are still confused about if this is official, Jaylen Brown felt no hesitation in calling Kysre Gondrezick his ‘beautiful date’. During the red carpet walk around, when the reporter got Brown, he didn’t feel shy while asking the Celtics champ about his Team USA snub from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As the reporter asked him what he felt about the USA Team, Brown seemed to dodge the question beautifully while keeping his focus on the present. Refusing to make any comment on the already burning issue, JB replied with a subtle answer.

“I ain't got no comment I'm with my beautiful date tonight,” said Brown while pointing at Kysre Gondrezick.

However, the speculation did not end there as fans made the most out of the opulent moment. Reacting to a photo posted by Bleacher Report on Instagram, followers came with one after the other comments, all appreciating Brown for winning at life after linkup rumors with the WNBA star.

