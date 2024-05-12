Jaylen Brown Shares Winning Mantra; Boston Celtics Star Told Teammates ‘We Didn’t Come to Cleveland for the Weather’

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown delivered an impassioned message to his teammates that set the tone for a pivotal victory on the road. Before Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brown emphasized to the team that their presence in Cleveland was not for the weather, but rather to assert their dominance on the basketball court.

During his interaction with the media, the three-time NBA All-Star rocked brown shades as set his mindset straight and said, “Making sure before the game, at film, shoot-around, talking to everybody, touching everybody, letting everybody know like, 'Hey, we're not here to play around. We didn't come to Cleveland for the weather. So let's go’.”

His resolute mantra encapsulated the team's determination to rebound after a disappointing loss in Game 2 and reclaim their momentum in the series.

Jaylen Brown Won Praise From Celtics’ Head Coach

Head coach Joe Mazzulla showered Jaylen Brown with praise following the Celtics' impressive win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mazzulla hailed Brown's encouraging words to Jayson Tatum during warmups as he urged him to come out aggressive, as a pivotal factor in the team's success.

Mazzulla said, “One of the best things he’s doing is even if he scores two, three times in a row, the next play is the right play. It’s not a play for him, it’s a play to make the right one.”

Brown's leadership on the court was matched by his exceptional performance, as he continued his thunderous streak by converting 13-of-17 shooting. His early offensive onslaught, scoring 12 points in the first frame and relentlessly driving to the rack, showcased his scoring prowess and highlighted his importance to the team's success.

In addition to receiving accolades from his coach, Brown's standout performance against the Cavaliers epitomized his crucial role in the Celtics' victory. A key factor in the team's 106-93 win, Brown's offensive firepower, scoring efficiency, and leadership on the court were vital in securing the victory and regaining a 2-1 series lead.

His key contribution, combined with Jayson Tatum's stellar display and Jrue Holiday's pivotal performance, propelled the Celtics to a convincing win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

